Brewers announce 2020 Minor League staffs
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers announced their slate of Minor League staffs on Wednesday, including promotions for former players Jim Henderson and Néstor Corredor, and the return of all four managers at the organization’s full-season affiliates. Henderson will be pitching coach at Triple-A San Antonio under manager Rick Sweet, who returns
Henderson will be pitching coach at Triple-A San Antonio under manager Rick Sweet, who returns for a seventh straight season at the helm of Milwaukee’s top affiliate. Henderson pitched for the Brewers from 2012-14, including a 28-save campaign in ’13. After pitching for the Mets in 2014 he retired and took a job as a coach in Milwaukee’s Minor League chain, serving most recently as the pitching coach at Class A Wisconsin last season.
Corredor, who played five seasons in Milwaukee’s Minor League system, including a few stints in big league Spring Training camp, will serve as a coach at Double-A Biloxi after managing the past 10 seasons in the system, all at the Rookie level.
The Brewers’ slate of affiliates will again feature two teams in the Rookie-level Arizona League and two in the Dominican Summer League, including one joint club with the Toronto Blue Jays to be managed by Fidel Peña, who spent 2019 as a coach at Class A Advanced Carolina.
Here are the complete staffs, with new additions to the organization in italics:
MILWAUKEE-BASED STAFF
Vice President – Minor League Operations Tom Flanagan
Senior Manager – Baseball Administration Mark Mueller
ROVING STAFF
Field Coordinator & Catching Instructor Charlie Greene
Hitting Coordinator Ed Lucas
Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Dominican Operations Danny Santin
Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro
Pitching Coordinator Cam Castro
Assistant Pitching Coordinator Bryan Leslie
Infield Coordinator Bob Miscik
Outfield & Baserunning Coordinator Quintin Berry
Special Assistant to the GM/Player Development Carlos Villanueva
PHOENIX-BASED STAFF
Director – Minor League Operations Eduardo Brizuela
Director – Player Development Initiatives Jake McKinley
Coordinator – Player Development Initiatives August Fagerstrom
Education Coordinator Adela Marquez
Minor League Clubhouse Manager Travis Voss
Assistant, Minor League Clubhouse Manager Abraham Castaneda
PHOENIX-BASED MEDICAL STAFF
Director – Integrated Sports Performance Bryson Nakamura
Coordinator – Integrated Sports Performance Sara Goodrum
Assistant – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Eric Crispell
Analyst – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Rob Hulbert
Assistant – Performance, Integrated Sports Performance Ryan Silberg
Assistant Director – Psychological Services Blake Pindyck
Mental Skills Intern Chris Diaz
Coordinator – Minor League Medical Nick Jensen
Coordinator – Strength and Conditioning Ben Mendelson
Coordinator – Minor League Medical Administration Frank Neville
Rehabilitation Coordinator Blair Bundy
Physical Therapist Theresa Lau
Strength and Conditioning Specialist – Rehab Tim Gifford
Rehab Coach Scott Schneider
TRIPLE-A SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS
Manager Rick Sweet
Pitching Coach Jim Henderson
Hitting Coach Al LeBoeuf
Coach Ned Yost IV
Athletic Trainer Lanning Tucker
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Andrew Emmick
DOUBLE-A BILOXI SHUCKERS
Manager Mike Guerrero
Pitching Coach Fred Dabney
Hitting Coach Chuckie Caufield
Coach Néstor Corredor
Development Coach Paul Moeller
Athletic Trainer Jeff Bodenhamer
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jason Morriss
CLASS A ADVANCED CAROLINA MUDCATS
Manager Joe Ayrault
Pitching Coach Nick Childs
Hitting Coach Bobby Spain
Coach David Tufo
Development Coach Michael O’Neal
Athletic Trainer Matt Deal
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen
CLASS A WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS
Manager Matt Erickson
Pitching Coach Carson Cross
Hitting Coach Dave Joppie
Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Connor McCarthy
ROOKIE ADVANCED ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES
Manager Liu Rodríguez
Pitching Coach Kevin Walsh
Hitting Coach TBA
Development Coach Robert Riggins
Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Richie Flores
ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS BLUE
Manager Rafael Neda
Pitching Coach Hiram Burgos
Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro
Development Coach Brock Hammitt
Athletic Trainer BJ Downie
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Lucas Weitzel
ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS GOLD
Manager Nick Stanley
Pitching Coach Michael Schlact
Hitting Coach Brandon Macias
Minor League Pitching Adviser Steve Cline
Athletic Trainer Benny Arroyo
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASED STAFF
Coordinator, Latin America Operations Manuel Vargas
Assistant Coordinator, Administration/Video Juan De Leon
Dominican Summer League Operations José Feliz
Clubhouse Attendants Miguel Morales and Elias Rodriguez
Dominican Summer League Video Coordinator ose Garcia
ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS
Dominican Summer League Field Coordinator/Manager Victor Estevez
Pitching Coach Jesús Hernández
Hitting Coach Luis De Los Santos
Coach Natanael Mejia
Athletic Trainer Jay Williams
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Rios
ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS/BLUE JAYS
Manager Fidel Peña
Pitching Coach Victor Moreno
Hitting Coach Mike Habas
Coach José Peña
Athletic Trainer Jennefer Torres
Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Fermin
