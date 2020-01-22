Brewers announce 2020 Minor League staffs

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers announced their slate of Minor League staffs on Wednesday, including promotions for former players Jim Henderson and Néstor Corredor, and the return of all four managers at the organization’s full-season affiliates. Henderson will be pitching coach at Triple-A San Antonio under manager Rick Sweet, who returns

Henderson will be pitching coach at Triple-A San Antonio under manager Rick Sweet, who returns for a seventh straight season at the helm of Milwaukee’s top affiliate. Henderson pitched for the Brewers from 2012-14, including a 28-save campaign in ’13. After pitching for the Mets in 2014 he retired and took a job as a coach in Milwaukee’s Minor League chain, serving most recently as the pitching coach at Class A Wisconsin last season.

Corredor, who played five seasons in Milwaukee’s Minor League system, including a few stints in big league Spring Training camp, will serve as a coach at Double-A Biloxi after managing the past 10 seasons in the system, all at the Rookie level.

The Brewers’ slate of affiliates will again feature two teams in the Rookie-level Arizona League and two in the Dominican Summer League, including one joint club with the Toronto Blue Jays to be managed by Fidel Peña, who spent 2019 as a coach at Class A Advanced Carolina.

Here are the complete staffs, with new additions to the organization in italics:

MILWAUKEE-BASED STAFF

Vice President – Minor League Operations Tom Flanagan

Senior Manager – Baseball Administration Mark Mueller

ROVING STAFF

Field Coordinator & Catching Instructor Charlie Greene

Hitting Coordinator Ed Lucas

Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Dominican Operations Danny Santin

Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro

Pitching Coordinator Cam Castro

Assistant Pitching Coordinator Bryan Leslie

Infield Coordinator Bob Miscik

Outfield & Baserunning Coordinator Quintin Berry

Special Assistant to the GM/Player Development Carlos Villanueva

PHOENIX-BASED STAFF

Director – Minor League Operations Eduardo Brizuela

Director – Player Development Initiatives Jake McKinley

Coordinator – Player Development Initiatives August Fagerstrom

Education Coordinator Adela Marquez

Minor League Clubhouse Manager Travis Voss

Assistant, Minor League Clubhouse Manager Abraham Castaneda

PHOENIX-BASED MEDICAL STAFF

Director – Integrated Sports Performance Bryson Nakamura

Coordinator – Integrated Sports Performance Sara Goodrum

Assistant – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Eric Crispell

Analyst – Innovation, Integrated Sports Performance Rob Hulbert

Assistant – Performance, Integrated Sports Performance Ryan Silberg

Assistant Director – Psychological Services Blake Pindyck

Mental Skills Intern Chris Diaz

Coordinator – Minor League Medical Nick Jensen

Coordinator – Strength and Conditioning Ben Mendelson

Coordinator – Minor League Medical Administration Frank Neville

Rehabilitation Coordinator Blair Bundy

Physical Therapist Theresa Lau

Strength and Conditioning Specialist – Rehab Tim Gifford

Rehab Coach Scott Schneider

TRIPLE-A SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

Manager Rick Sweet

Pitching Coach Jim Henderson

Hitting Coach Al LeBoeuf

Coach Ned Yost IV

Athletic Trainer Lanning Tucker

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Andrew Emmick

DOUBLE-A BILOXI SHUCKERS

Manager Mike Guerrero

Pitching Coach Fred Dabney

Hitting Coach Chuckie Caufield

Coach Néstor Corredor

Development Coach Paul Moeller

Athletic Trainer Jeff Bodenhamer

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jason Morriss

CLASS A ADVANCED CAROLINA MUDCATS

Manager Joe Ayrault

Pitching Coach Nick Childs

Hitting Coach Bobby Spain

Coach David Tufo

Development Coach Michael O’Neal

Athletic Trainer Matt Deal

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen

CLASS A WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS

Manager Matt Erickson

Pitching Coach Carson Cross

Hitting Coach Dave Joppie

Athletic Trainer Jeff Paxson

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Connor McCarthy

ROOKIE ADVANCED ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIBES

Manager Liu Rodríguez

Pitching Coach Kevin Walsh

Hitting Coach TBA

Development Coach Robert Riggins

Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Richie Flores

ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS BLUE

Manager Rafael Neda

Pitching Coach Hiram Burgos

Assistant Hitting Coordinator – Arizona Operations Brenton Del Chiaro

Development Coach Brock Hammitt

Athletic Trainer BJ Downie

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Lucas Weitzel

ROOKIE ARIZONA BREWERS GOLD

Manager Nick Stanley

Pitching Coach Michael Schlact

Hitting Coach Brandon Macias

Minor League Pitching Adviser Steve Cline

Athletic Trainer Benny Arroyo

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC-BASED STAFF

Coordinator, Latin America Operations Manuel Vargas

Assistant Coordinator, Administration/Video Juan De Leon

Dominican Summer League Operations José Feliz

Clubhouse Attendants Miguel Morales and Elias Rodriguez

Dominican Summer League Video Coordinator ose Garcia

ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS

Dominican Summer League Field Coordinator/Manager Victor Estevez

Pitching Coach Jesús Hernández

Hitting Coach Luis De Los Santos

Coach Natanael Mejia

Athletic Trainer Jay Williams

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Rios

ROOKIE DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE BREWERS/BLUE JAYS

Manager Fidel Peña

Pitching Coach Victor Moreno

Hitting Coach Mike Habas

Coach José Peña

Athletic Trainer Jennefer Torres

Strength & Conditioning Specialist Luis Fermin

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.