Crew to celebrate 50th year in Milwaukee in '20

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers on Thursday announced plans for a series of weekend celebrations in 2020 to mark each of their first five decades in Milwaukee, among several initiatives to recognize the 50th anniversary of the franchise's move from Seattle in 1970.

Plans for the "Brewers Decade Weekends" were unveiled along with the club's 2020 promotional schedule, which includes nine bobblehead dates, a $1 hot dog day and the return of kids' and seniors' days, student discounts and an offer of discounted tickets to residents of the five counties in the Miller Park stadium district.

The Brewers are limiting bobblehead giveaways to the first 35,000 ticketed fans this season. The slate includes likenesses of Hank Aaron, Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Ben Sheets, Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain, Bob Uecker and two nights featuring Christian Yelich.

Our 50th Anniversary Season calls for a big celebration. Check out our absolutely packed Promotional Schedule for 2020: https://t.co/HbtFsEuNRh pic.twitter.com/gakkw8Dmve — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 23, 2020

Each "decade weekend" will be marked by themed music and appearances by Brewers alumni, with the current team playing in retro uniforms of the era on the Saturday of each weekend. The highlight of the series is the 50th Anniversary Celebration on June 25-26, which will include a benefit event hosted by Brewers Community Foundation to honor the players and coaches who have worn the Brewers jersey and made a positive impact in the community. Friday, June 26, will be a major highlight, with a pregame ceremony honoring the first 66 Brewers Wall of Honor inductees, with all of them invited to attend.

More information about the 50th anniversary plans can be found at Brewers.com/50years, with the full promotional schedule at Brewers.com/promotions.

Single-game tickets typically go on sale in mid-February; this year’s on-sale date has not yet been announced.

