Sheets, Sabathia gems among rebroadcasts

MILWAUKEE -- The 1975 All-Star Game at County Stadium, Ben Sheets ' strikeout bonanza, CC Sabathia ’s near no-hitter and a full slate of Mother’s Day classics are all on tap for rebroadcasts on the Brewers’ various channels over the next two-plus weeks.

Here’s a rundown of upcoming games on brewers.com, Facebook, Fox Sports Wisconsin and 620-AM WTMJ through the middle of May:

Braun slams St. Louis

When: Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

Ryan Braun’s go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning on Sept. 15, 2019, provided a signature moment in the Brewers’ late-season surge to the second NL Wild Card.

Yelich, Braun go back to back to win

When: Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In the first game in Major League history that started and ended with back-to-back home runs, Yelich and Braun went deep with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for a stunning win over the Cardinals on April 3, 2018.

1975 All-Star Game

When: Friday, May 2 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

The National League defeated Henry Aaron, George Scott and the American League, but it was a perfect bookend for Aaron, whose 21 consecutive years with an All-Star appearance began at County Stadium in 1955 and ended there in ‘75.

Sheets baffles the Braves

When: Monday, May 4 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

On a sunny afternoon at Miller Park when his curveball was particularly deadly, Ben Sheets set a franchise record with 18 strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves on May 16, 2004.

Nieves’ no-hitter

When: Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Brewers.com and Brewers Facebook page

Juan Nieves issued five walks but didn’t yield a hit on a dreary Tax Day in Baltimore on April 15, 1987, authoring the only no-hitter in Brewers history to date with a game-ending assist from center fielder Robin Yount.

Bill Hall’s Mother’s Day walk-off

When: Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

Pink bats were still a novelty in 2006, when Bill Hall thrilled fans at Miller Park -- including his own mother, Vergie -- by hitting a walk-off home run to beat the Mets.

CC’s near no-hitter

When: Wednesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

In the sixth of the seven complete games he delivered for the Brewers during the magical second half of 2008, Sabathia shut down the Pirates but for one infield single, a dribbler near the mound that Sabathia bobbled for a disputed error.

2008 regular-season finale

When: Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

Sabathia went the distance and Ryan Braun put the Brewers ahead with an eighth-inning home run to beat the Cubs and help clinch the National League Wild Card, marking the Crew's first postseason appearance in 26 years.

Mother’s Day marathon

When: Sunday, May 10 all day

Where: brewers.com and Brewers Facebook page

It’s a tripleheader of memorable Mother’s Day games, starting with Hall’s 2006 walk-off against the Mets and followed by Manny Piña’s go-ahead home run to beat the Mets in 2017 and Freddy Peralta’s 13-strikeout gem at Coors Field from 2018, when his proud mom watched him pitch professionally for the first time.

Fielder, Weeks hit first homers

When: Sunday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

On a warm, sunny Saturday at Miller Park in 2005, Rickie Weeks and Prince Fielder each hit their first career home runs against the Twins and offered a glimpse of a brighter future for the franchise.

2011 clincher

When: Thursday, May 12 at noon CT

Where: brewers.com and Brewers Facebook page

Just like the postseason clincher in 2008, it took a special starting-pitching performance (Yovani Gallardo this time) and an eighth-inning home run from Braun to send the Brewers into the playoffs with this Sept. 23, 2011, win over the Marlins at Miller Park.

2011 NLDS Game 5

When: Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

It had been 29 years since the Brewers won a postseason series before Nyjer Morgan beat the D-backs with a walk-off single in the 10th inning at Miller Park, sending Milwaukee on to the National League Championship Series against St. Louis.

2018 NLDS Game 1

When: Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: 620-AM WTMJ

The Brewers traded for World Series-tested Mike Moustakas with a moment just like this in mind, and it paid off when Moustakas delivered a walk-off hit in the 10th inning against the Rockies that sent the Brewers on their way to an NLDS sweep

1982 regular season finale

When: Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

After four straight losses left the Brewers tied with the Orioles atop the AL East heading into the final game of the regular season, Yount homered in each of his first two at-bats and Don Sutton out-pitched Jim Palmer to clinch the first division crown in franchise history.

2018 clincher

When: Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: FS Wisconsin and FOX Sports GO app

The Brewers stormed to the National League Central crown with a sensational month of September in 2018, but they also had a little help along the way -- including a fortuitous slip in this win at Busch Stadium, which punched Milwaukee’s ticket to the postseason.

