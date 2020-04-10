Braun, Yeli, Crew team up to help Milwaukee, LA

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Mike Attanasio are doing their part to help both their mutual hometown and their adopted hometown respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The trio of Brewers -- Attanasio is the son of principal owner Mark Attanasio – are directing efforts in Los Angeles and

The trio of Brewers -- Attanasio is the son of principal owner Mark Attanasio – are directing efforts in Los Angeles and Milwaukee to aid healthcare professionals and hourly workers affected by the crisis. In L.A. they are marshaling the resources of the California Strong organization they founded two years ago, and in Milwaukee they are contributing their own money and rallying funds from teammates on a couple of fronts.

“The goal when we started this thing was to help people in need,” Braun said. “I don’t think we could have anticipated anything like this.”

Here is some of what they have in the works.

• California Strong, founded by Braun, Yelich, Attanasio, former Brewers infielder Mike Moustakas and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff in response to the wildfires and a mass shooting in California in late 2018, has donated 100,000 meals to Feeding America, one of the organizations (with Meals on Wheels America) that split a $1 million contribution from Major League Baseball last month. The organization said it planned to send those funds to local member food banks in high need areas across the United States to help feed children and families affected by school closures and other disruptions.

A message from CA Strong founders Ryan Braun, @christianyelich, @jaredgoff, @moosetacos8, and @MikeyAttanasio. We’ll be donating 100,000 meals through @FeedingAmerica and have a number of initiatives in the works to help make the biggest impact possible during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/l0fmXVuegE — California Strong (@CAstrongfund) March 25, 2020

• In conjunction with the 3rd Street Market Hall being developed in downtown Milwaukee, Braun and Yelich are helping to fund meals for hospital workers in southeastern Wisconsin, starting at Froedtert Hospital this Easter Sunday, and following with Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Aurora Health Care, the official healthcare partner of the Brewers. Meals will be prepared and delivered to medical workers by the hall’s various vendors, said founding partner Omar Shaikh, and the players’ financial contributions are being matched by the developers of The Avenue in what used to be Milwaukee’s Grand Avenue Mall.

“These are all small restaurants facing their own struggles, but when I reached out requesting their help for this project, they all enthusiastically signed up, with no hesitation,” said Shaikh.

“We’re all in this fight together and will get through it together,” Yelich said.

Braun, Yelich and Attanasio have at least two other significant projects in the works: an effort to purchase personal protective equipment for several hospitals in California, and a plan to help the stadium workers in Wisconsin who lost jobs due to baseball’s temporary shutdown.

The Brewers and MLB’s other 29 clubs have already pledged at least $1 million each to support stadium workers. The players are planning to supplement that pool of funds in Milwaukee, led by a major contribution from Braun.

As additional needs arise, the group hopes to be in position to respond accordingly. So far, California Strong has raised and distributed more than $3 million to those in need.

“It’s really difficult to ask people right now for donations, but we can at least make them aware of what we’re doing and where the help is needed,” Attanasio said.

They expect that more help will be required before life returns to normal.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations and group texts and emails to figure out how we could help the most people and have the greatest impact,” Braun said. “We recognize the magnitude of the situation, that so many people need help, and the fact that they are going to need help for a long time.”