Inbox: Will Crew's payroll surpass last year?

How much more money do you see the Brewers spending this offseason? Over or under last year’s Opening Day salaries?
-- @MarkyMark03
If you ask me, one of the most interesting stories of this offseason is the intense focus on the Brewers’ payroll figure. I don’t remember a winter in which the figure itself, and not a debate of the comings and goings of individual players, so dominated the discussion on talk radio, on social media and on barstools around town.
It’s a fair topic. If the Brewers choose to decrease their Opening Day payroll by a third -- essentially, that’s where they are right now -- coming off consecutive postseason appearances, with
When president of baseball operations David Stearns was asked at last month’s Winter Meetings whether he believed fans should get a window into the club’s thinking on payroll, he said, “I think our fans are most concerned about whether we’re putting a competitive product on the field and whether we’re winning. That’s our goal. That’s our ownership’s goal. And I believe over the course of the next three months, we’re going to be able to put a competitive product on the field that is going to compete in a very challenging division.”
At that moment, did he know whether the Opening Day payroll figure would come down from last year?
“I don’t,” Stearns said.
I know “competitive product” will rile some readers who want to hear club officials talk more explicitly about trying to win the World Series. Fair enough. But what I have struggled to understand is why this raging debate is happening so early -- way before teams are done spending to build their rosters. We’re still three weeks shy of the date Stearns acquired
Are the Brewers done adding to their starting rotation mix? Taijuan Walker and Alex Wood, for example, are out there and could be solid lower-cost additions to the staff.
-- @rod2518
"If we were going to go into the season today, we feel good about where we are,” Stearns said after singing
But history says he will keep adding arms, perhaps into Spring Training (like Wade Miley) and the regular season (like Gio Gonzalez).
Is it possible for Christian Yelich to deliver another season even remotely as great as the past two?
-- @wall2k4
Doubting the man only makes him stronger. Yelich just turned 28, and there is no reason to believe his fluke injury in September will impact his 2020 season. He won the National League MVP Award in '18, and he arguably was better in '19. So, sure, it’s possible that he will continue to deliver excellence.
Any word on
-- @Tpanasewicz
-- @Nick31626000
I’m grouping these two questions together because Burnes and Peralta enter 2020 in similar positions. The Brewers have not given up on them as starters despite last year’s struggles. As Stearns said, “Pitchers, and young players in general, rarely have linear career arcs.” The question will be opportunity. Right now, it looks like the top five starters on the depth chart are (in some order)
Who are you most excited to watch play in 2020?
-- @Telvu
If we’re talking about the “Not Named Christian Yelich” category, it’s Burnes, easily. He’s 25 years old, his stuff is sensational and despite last year’s misery, he has shown he can get MLB hitters out.
Could the Brewers request a fourth option for
-- @djoctagone
Great question. I checked on this, and indeed the Brewers have been granted a fourth option on Williams. He can be shuttled back and forth between the Minors and Majors in 2020.
What is your favorite Spring Training field (besides American Family Fields of Phoenix of course)?
-- @loveof_diamonds
Tempe Diablo Stadium. Fun fact: It’s the one-time Spring Training home of the Brewers. Maybe they should have stayed.
Can
-- @AJKolodziej
Confirmed. The man can hit.
What was the first candy of the decade?
-- @cbriz
Chewy SweeTARTS. Weird choice, but I found one in the car door cupholder, left over from the ride up north for New Year’s. I am not ashamed of eating car door candy.
Just wondering if you do any podcasts or recommend any? I’m missing Brewers baseball talk.
-- @BryonnotByron
• Lane Grindle’s Brewers on Tap
• Mark Feinsand’s Executive Access
• Anthony Castrovince and Richard Justice’s Morning Lineup
