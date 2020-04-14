Brewers split apart logo for good cause

MILWAUKEE -- If you didn’t see it before, you certainly can see it now. As medical professionals and civic leaders stress the importance of social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brewers are driving the message home with their iconic (and recently updated) ball-in-glove art, separating the baseball

As medical professionals and civic leaders stress the importance of social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brewers are driving the message home with their iconic (and recently updated) ball-in-glove art, separating the baseball glove into its hidden components -- an “m” and a “b” -- to encourage the practice.

The team is hoping to do some good while spreading the word by putting a limited number of T-shirts up for sale on Tuesday with the separated logo over the tagline “Play by the Rules. Keep your Distance.” Net proceeds will support the Brewers Community Foundation’s efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demands during the pandemic.

The shirts are $25, ranging in sizes from small to XXL, and can be purchased on the Brewers MLB auction site as well as Brewers Community Foundation’s website. They can also be purchased via phone from the Brewers Team Store at (414) 902-4750 on Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. CT.

We're #InThisTogetherMKE.



A limited number of T-shirts are on sale now for just $25 at https://t.co/miHQpU9Bq1.



Net proceeds will support the Brewers Community Foundation’s efforts to raise money for local nonprofit organizations experiencing increased demands due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/k0YzNTLekM — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 13, 2020

Over the past nine years, BCF has generated more than $42 million to support local nonprofits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. In 2019, approximately 200 nonprofit organizations received funding through the foundation’s initiatives.

Last month, on what was supposed to be Opening Day, BCF joined a consortium of local philanthropic groups to support the newly created COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund at United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the MKE Responds Fund at the Great Milwaukee Foundation to help alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, those funds had already raised $1.2 million and counting toward the response effort, including $200,000 from BCF, according to the Brewers.

“The Milwaukee Brewers and Brewers Community Foundation are proud to join this coalition to support the many nonprofits experiencing an increased need for food, shelter and medical supplies,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said. “We encourage those who can to join us as we reach out and support our community, making critically needed contributions to the Greater Milwaukee MKE Responds Fund and the United Way Urgent Needs Fund.

More information about ways to help can be found at brewers.com/BCF.

