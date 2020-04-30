Giles' walk-off slam to re-air Friday, noon ET

PITTSBURGH -- Aside from the opening of beautiful PNC Park, the Pirates did not have much to celebrate in 2001. They finished the year with 100 losses, their ninth straight losing season with 11 more to come after that. They allowed 858 runs, second most in the National League. They

But Brian Giles finished a dramatic win worth remembering on July 28, 2001, and you can relive it on Friday afternoon.

The Pirates’ 9-8 win over the Astros at PNC Park, in which they erased a six-run deficit with two outs in the ninth inning and nobody on base, will stream on MLB.com and pirates.com at noon ET on Friday.

Both teams scored a run in the second inning, and the Astros pulled ahead with a three-run fifth against Pirates starter Bronson Arroyo. Pittsburgh scratched across a run in the seventh, then Houston put up four runs on reliever Omar Olivares.

After reliever Michael Jackson pitched a perfect eighth, the Astros sent him back out for the ninth with an 8-2 lead. He quickly retired Aramis Ramirez and John Vander Wal to move within one out of an easy victory in the opener of the Pirates’ first day-night doubleheader at home in franchise history.

"I counted it as a win," Astros starter Roy Oswalt told reporters after the game.

It seemed like a fair assumption. At that point, according to Fangraphs, the Pirates’ win expectancy was 0.0 percent. But the Astros never recorded that last out.

The rally began with a Kevin Young double to left field, then Pat Meares homered off Jackson to make it an 8-4 game. Up came pinch-hitter Adam Hyzdu, the Altoona Curve cult hero, who punched a single to left field. Tike Redman walked, and Jack Wilson knocked an RBI single to left.

Just like that, it was a three-run game, and the Astros had to call upon flame-throwing Billy Wagner. The left-handed closer’s third pitch hit Pirates catcher Jason Kendall, loading the bases for Giles.

Giles was a legitimate star for the Pirates, albeit on losing teams, and 2001 was one of his best overall seasons. The All-Star outfielder hit .309/.404/.590 with 37 homers, 37 doubles, 13 steals, 95 RBIs and more walks (90) than strikeouts (67) in 160 games. But this was no easy matchup: left on left, against an elite closer, with the bases loaded and a chance to win it with one swing.

Wagner fell behind in the count, 1-0, then Giles unloaded on his second pitch. Giles trotted out of the batter’s box and raised his left fist in the air as the ball soared over the right-field fence for a walk-off grand slam. Up in the press box, Pirates broadcaster Lanny Frattare shouted his signature call: “There was nooooo doubt about it!”

"It's a funny game. You never know. Until you get that last out, you're certainly in it. All year, our kids have been battling. They don't believe in quitting. Today was a great example of it," former Pirates manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Lefty on lefty. Their guy's throwing 100 mph, and you turn that fastball around. That's pretty good. Surely you don't think I'm going to sit here and try to explain it."

