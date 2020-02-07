Schneider named Mets' quality control coach

NEW YORK -- The Mets filled out their coaching staff on Friday with a familiar face, promoting Brian Schneider from Triple-A manager to the big league staff. Schneider takes over the role of quality control coach, which was Luis Rojas’ job before the Mets named him skipper. Every other member

NEW YORK -- The Mets filled out their coaching staff on Friday with a familiar face, promoting Brian Schneider from Triple-A manager to the big league staff.

Schneider takes over the role of quality control coach, which was Luis Rojas’ job before the Mets named him skipper. Every other member of former manager Carlos Beltrán’s coaching staff remains in place under Rojas.

Schneider, 43, played for the Mets from 2008-09, as part of a 13-year big league career. He had spent the past six seasons as a coach in the Marlins' system before signing on to manage Triple-A Syracuse this year. As quality control coach, Schneider will “serve on the club’s Major League field staff as a conduit between the front office, coaching staff and players on issues including game preparation, strategy and analytics,” according to a team release. He will also serve as the Mets’ catching instructor.

“Brian is a welcome addition to our coaching staff,” Rojas said in a statement. “He has been in a Major League uniform as a player and as a coach for the better part of the last two decades, and his insight will be a valuable tool as he communicates ideas between our front office, myself, his fellow coaches and our players.”

The Mets also made first-base coach Tony DeFrancesco their new outfield instructor, giving him duties that belonged to Rojas last season.

The rest of Rojas’ staff includes bench coach Hensley Meulens, hitting coach Chili Davis, assistant hitting coach Tom Slater, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, third-base coach Gary Disarcina and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

