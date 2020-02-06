Bochy's new role: Giants' special adviser

Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy will be a special adviser to the club, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Thursday. It had already been presumed that Bochy would take on the role after concluding his final season as manager last year. Bochy, 64, managed San Francisco for 13 seasons,

Bochy, 64, managed San Francisco for 13 seasons, leading the franchise to three World Series championships. In 2010, the Giants won their first World Series title since moving to San Francisco in 1958, and Bochy's clubs won it all again in 2012 and '14.

Before joining the Giants, Bochy was a coach with the Padres from 1993-94, and then Padres manager from 1995-2006. He guided San Diego to a National League pennant in '98, when the Padres were swept by the Yankees in the World Series.

In 2019, Bochy reached the 2,000-win milestone, finishing his managerial career with a record of 2,003-2,029 over 25 seasons.

Though he is no longer managing in the Majors, Bochy will manage Team France in the World Baseball Classic qualifier in Tucson, Ariz., from March 22-27. He was born in Landes de Bussac, France, in 1955.

Bochy has been in professional baseball for 45 years. He was drafted as a catcher by the Astros in 1975, made his MLB debut in '78, and appeared in 358 games for Houston and San Diego.

