Graterol brings the heat while keeping fit

Dodgers high-velocity reliever Brusdar Graterol, acquired from Minnesota in the Kenta Maeda trade in February, is working out in Arizona while waiting for baseball to resume. He posted a video this week of a bullpen session.

Graterol, who ranks No. 5 on the Dodgers' Top 30 Prospects list and No. 83 on the Top 100, has been mindful of his diet, shedding noticeable pounds. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds.

The 21-year-old right-hander has a triple-digit fastball, which he showed off in his three Spring Training appearances. In three scoreless innings, Graterol struck out three without a walk and allowed one hit.