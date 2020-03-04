Harper after 2 homers: 'We've got to keep going'

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Bryce Harper knows he needs to be better and the Phillies' offense needs to be better to win in 2020. Harper hit two home runs Wednesday afternoon in a 9-7 victory over the Pirates at Spectrum Field. J.T. Realmuto hit a leadoff home run in the first

Harper hit two home runs Wednesday afternoon in a 9-7 victory over the Pirates at Spectrum Field. J.T. Realmuto hit a leadoff home run in the first inning. Harper and Realmuto will be hitting somewhere near the top of the lineup this season.

Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said Monday that he sees Harper hitting second or third. Realmuto, meanwhile, hit leadoff a couple times this week, although some of that is getting Realmuto his at-bats as quickly as possible so that he does not need to catch as long in the spring.

But a day like Wednesday can make anybody think a little bit more about the Phillies’ untapped potential at the plate. They ranked eighth in the National League last season in scoring (774 runs). They also ranked 11th in on-base percentage (.319) and ninth in slugging percentage (.427). A lineup that includes Harper, Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins , Didi Gregorius , Jean Segura , Scott Kingery and some combination of Andrew McCutchen and Jay Bruce should be better than that this year.

“As a team, we’ve got to keep going, we’ve got to keep building -- get better,” Harper said. “And not just say get better, but really be better, myself included.”

Hunter keeps his hopes

Tommy Hunter is not changing his mindset, even though Girardi said a few days ago that the right-hander will not be ready to pitch by Opening Day.

Hunter is recovering from surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right arm. He is throwing off a mound every three days, but he has not faced live batters. He said he does not know when he will pitch in a Grapefruit League game, either.

“I’m not counting myself out for anything,” Hunter said. “But optimistic and realistic things are totally different. We’ll see how the next month goes and see what happens.”

Right-hander Vìctor Arano also is recovering from right elbow surgery. He has not appeared in a game this spring, but the Phillies seem to be more optimistic that he can be ready Opening Day. If Hunter and Arano are not, the Phils have two more jobs available in the bullpen. Héctor Neris, Seranthony Domínguez, José Álvarez, Adam Morgan, Ranger Suárez and the runner-up for the final rotation spot (Vince Velasquez or Nick Pivetta) are good bets to make the bullpen. That leaves two vacancies. Left-hander Francisco Liriano is a non-roster invitee, but he has the inside track for a job. The eighth and final spot is wide open.