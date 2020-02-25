Offensive consistency key to Cards' success

JUPITER, Fla. -- In a wide-open National League Central battle, the reigning division champion Cardinals believe they have a good chance to repeat in 2020. Their pitching staff (led by ace Jack Flaherty) is one of the best in the league, their defense is unmatched and they feel as though

But the Cards didn't have a busy offseason in terms of new additions or trades, so this season will prove if they've done enough internally to stay atop the division. Here's a look at where they stand heading into 2020.

What's the goal?

The Cardinals got back to the top of the division, and that's where they want to stay. Last year's NL Championship Series loss to the Nationals left a bad taste in their mouth, and nothing short of another postseason berth will satisfy them in 2020.

How do they get there?

Consistency. The veteran bats in the lineup must return to form, and the offense as a whole needs to improve if the Cardinals want to get further into the postseason than last year. Situational hitting will be key; the Cards' .250 average with runners in scoring position ranked 24th in the Majors last year. Identifying a powerful cleanup hitter as well as a left fielder will also be important. Marcell Ozuna left a hole in St. Louis' lineup and outfield when he signed with the Braves in the offseason, and the Cardinals are relying on internal improvement to bring damage back into the lineup. And determining a more productive leadoff hitter -- whether it's through players like Matt Carpenter or Dexter Fowler having better seasons or a new face entirely -- will be crucial in giving a jolt to the top of the lineup.

The offense is the big storyline, but the pitching needs remain steady this year. The Cardinals are returning most of their starters from last season, including Flaherty and veteran Adam Wainwright . After earning 24 saves as last year's closer, Carlos Martínez is eyeing the rotation this year, as well as offseason acquisition Kwang-Hyun Kim , who can offer a new look to the Cards' staff as a left-hander who has spent the past 12 seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization.

What could go wrong?

For a division champion to have as many questions as the Cardinals have might be a little uncommon. St. Louis needs to fill two open rotation spots, at least to begin the season as Miles Mikolas (right flexor tendon strain) will start the season on the injured list. A closer, a cleanup hitter and a leadoff batter all need to be determined as well.

The Cardinals have put their trust in their veteran hitters -- Carpenter, Fowler and Paul Goldschmidt -- to have a season that reflects their career norms. It's why the front office didn't add an impact hitter to the lineup in the offseason. The team needs those three, along with most of the lineup, to show that 2019 was not the beginning of a decline. The front office has also cleared a path for the club's young outfielders to emerge in the Majors in hopes that one of them can provide an offensive spark. Time will tell if that will be the spark the Cards need.

Who might surprise?

How about Alex Reyes ? The 25-year-old former top prospect is finally healthy after three injury-plagued seasons. But he had a normal offseason for the first time since his first right elbow injury three years ago, and the Cardinals are hoping that, along with sustained health, will help him make an impact at the big league level this year. His path to the Majors this season is likely the bullpen as St. Louis monitors his innings, and his stuff suggests he could emerge as a high-leverage reliever. Command and health will be key, but Reyes is hoping this is the year he has a breakthrough.