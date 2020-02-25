Offensive consistency key to Cards' success
JUPITER, Fla. -- In a wide-open National League Central battle, the reigning division champion Cardinals believe they have a good chance to repeat in 2020. Their pitching staff (led by ace Jack Flaherty) is one of the best in the league, their defense is unmatched and they feel as though
But the Cards didn't have a busy offseason in terms of new additions or trades, so this season will prove if they've done enough internally to stay atop the division. Here's a look at where they stand heading into 2020.
What's the goal?
The Cardinals got back to the top of the division, and that's where they want to stay. Last year's NL Championship Series loss to the Nationals left a bad taste in their mouth, and nothing short of another postseason berth will satisfy them in 2020.
How do they get there?
Consistency. The veteran bats in the lineup must return to form, and the offense as a whole needs to improve if the Cardinals want to get further into the postseason than last year. Situational hitting will be key; the Cards' .250 average with runners in scoring position ranked 24th in the Majors last year. Identifying a powerful cleanup hitter as well as a left fielder will also be important. Marcell Ozuna left a hole in St. Louis' lineup and outfield when he signed with the Braves in the offseason, and the Cardinals are relying on internal improvement to bring damage back into the lineup. And determining a more productive leadoff hitter -- whether it's through players like
The offense is the big storyline, but the pitching needs remain steady this year. The Cardinals are returning most of their starters from last season, including Flaherty and veteran
What could go wrong?
For a division champion to have as many questions as the Cardinals have might be a little uncommon. St. Louis needs to fill two open rotation spots, at least to begin the season as
The Cardinals have put their trust in their veteran hitters -- Carpenter, Fowler and
Who might surprise?
How about
Anne Rogers covers the Cardinals for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @anne__rogers and on Facebook.