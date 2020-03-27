Correa donates $500K in medical equipment
HOUSTON -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, in partnership with his foundation, announced Friday via Instagram they had donated more than $500,000 in medical equipment to temporarily serve the city of Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.
We are delighted to announce the donation of over $500,000 in medical equipment that will temporarily serve the City of Houston during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later be donated to underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America. Special thank you to Laura Rodríguez, CEO at @kindredhealth and @nacchelp for the collaboration. The items include surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech manikin for CPR training, numerous IV poles, chairs, cabinets, accessible toilets for disabled patients, and much more. @correa_family_foundation
Among the items donated are surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech manikins for CPR training, numerous IV poles, chairs, cabinets and accessible toilets for disabled patients. The equipment will be later donated to "underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America,” the post read.
The Correa Family Foundation organizes athletic and family-centered events for children and communities in need, while raising funds for financial aid. Correa thanks Kindred Healthcare and NACC Disaster Services for assisting with the donation efforts.
On Thursday, Correa and teammate Lance McCullers Jr. sent Chipotle to 85 employees on the emergency and intensive care unit floors at Methodist Hospital in Houston.
