Correa donates $500K in medical equipment

HOUSTON -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, in partnership with his foundation, announced Friday via Instagram they had donated more than $500,000 in medical equipment to temporarily serve the city of Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

HOUSTON -- Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, in partnership with his foundation, announced Friday via Instagram they had donated more than $500,000 in medical equipment to temporarily serve the city of Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the items donated are surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech manikins for CPR training, numerous IV poles, chairs, cabinets and accessible toilets for disabled patients. The equipment will be later donated to "underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America,” the post read.

The Correa Family Foundation organizes athletic and family-centered events for children and communities in need, while raising funds for financial aid. Correa thanks Kindred Healthcare and NACC Disaster Services for assisting with the donation efforts.

On Thursday, Correa and teammate Lance McCullers Jr. sent Chipotle to 85 employees on the emergency and intensive care unit floors at Methodist Hospital in Houston.