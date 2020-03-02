Ichiro's example has CarGo leading Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. -- One of the primary reasons the Mariners signed 34-year-old outfielder Carlos González to a Minor League deal just prior to camp was to provide a veteran mentor for their flock of promising young prospects. And while the three-time National League All-Star has readily embraced that role, the

PEORIA, Ariz. -- One of the primary reasons the Mariners signed 34-year-old outfielder Carlos González to a Minor League deal just prior to camp was to provide a veteran mentor for their flock of promising young prospects.

And while the three-time National League All-Star has readily embraced that role, the man known as CarGo discovered his own mentor when he arrived in Peoria ... none other than Ichiro Suzuki.

Turns out, you’re never too old to keep learning, and González has found renewed energy from watching the 46-year-old Japanese standout, who retired last year as a player but still dutifully puts on a uniform every day working as a coach in Mariners camp mentoring the outfielders.

“That’s what impresses me the most, just being around Ichiro and how much he loves the game,” González said. “This guy is a legend and every day he has his own routine. He wakes up early, he’s doing his stretches and throwing program. It’s almost like he’s getting ready to play.

“As a player who is younger than him, you kind of look up to that and admire it. You appreciate the opportunity you have because this guy is just a machine. He just wants to continue to play. It goes back to just appreciating the opportunity to wear the uniform and play the game.”

González played against his former club on Monday, starting in right field and going 0-for-2 in a 9-6 loss to the Rockies. After being released by both the Indians and Cubs last season, he’s giving it a go again this spring and has gone 3-for-13 with a double, a walk and two RBIs in five games.

The bat isn’t as quick as when he hit .290/.349/.516 with 227 homers in 10 seasons for the Rockies, winning a pair of Silver Slugger Awards and trio of Gold Gloves along the way. But his veteran presence is welcome on a club where Mitch Haniger’s health issues have left a pair of rookies -- Kyle Lewis and Jake Fraley -- competing for starting roles in the corner outfield spots.

With top prospects Jarred Kelenic , 20, and Julio Rodriguez , 19, also in their first Major League camps, González is surrounded by youth as he tries to earn a roster spot himself in right field.

“There’s a lot of talent in this group, a lot of young kids that are going to get the opportunity to play in the big leagues soon,” González said. “As a veteran player, you’re just trying to keep up with them and trying to teach them. Give them what they need and make sure they’re heading in the right direction, playing the game the right way and preparing themselves the right way.”

González says he was 19 or 20 when he was invited to his first Major League camp with the D-backs and understands what Kelenic and Rodriguez are facing.

“You want to impress people,” he said. “But I always remind them to just slow things down and don’t try to impress anybody because they already did. When you’re 19 and you’re in the big league clubhouse, that’s impressive. So for them, it’s just all about learning and getting together with the group because at some point they’re going to be up here and get the opportunity to shine and play the game.”

Just as he’s drawing inspiration from Ichiro, González finds himself motivated by the youngsters surrounding him as well. After 12 seasons in the Majors, it’s good to be reminded of the joy of playing the game.

“We’re all kids, he said. “We’re all running around, we all want to play baseball. I know it’s a business, but you always want to keep that in mind. This is a job, but also you have to enjoy the process and all the sacrifices and the grind. Because it’s baseball. Baseball is a difficult sport, but the more you enjoy it, the better results you get.”