Ruiz walk-off vs. Dodgers airs Fri. 6 ET on MLB

PHILADELPHIA -- Jonathan Broxton saved 118 games and made two National League All-Star teams in his 13-year big league career. He made almost $50 million, according to Baseball Reference.

Broxton never pitched for the Phillies, but he holds a special place in the hearts of Philadelphians, because the Phils enjoyed a few unforgettable moments against him during their 2007-11 run in which they won five consecutive NL East titles. Matt Stairs crushed an unforgettable go-ahead home run deep into the right-field bleachers against Broxton at Dodger Stadium in Game 4 of the '08 NL Championship Series. Jimmy Rollins hit a walk-off double against Broxton in Game 4 of the '09 NLCS at Citizens Bank Park.

Major League Baseball’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages will be replaying another memorable Phillies victory against Broxton at 6 p.m. ET on Friday: Carlos Ruiz’s walk-off double against him in a 10-9 victory over the Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 12, 2010.

The Dodgers held a 9-2 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning. But the Phillies scored four in the eighth against Ronald Belisario and Kenley Jansen and four more against Broxton in the ninth.

“The last two innings seemed like a week and a half,” Dodgers manager Joe Torre said.

Broxton hit Placido Polanco with a pitch to start the inning. He then walked Mike Sweeney and Jayson Werth to load the bases. Ben Francisco hit a ball between third baseman Casey Blake’s legs to score Polanco and Sweeney and pull the Phillies within one run.

Chooch’s double to left-center field scored Werth and Francisco to win it.

“I was looking for a pitch to hit and got a slider down the middle,” Ruiz said.