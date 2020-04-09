Fisk classics airing Friday on MLB Network

BOSTON -- For the many fans of Boston and Chicago who grew up admiring the excellence and toughness of Carlton Fisk, MLB Network has some much-watch television for you on Friday. On the 39-year anniversary of Fisk coming back to Fenway Park and playing his first game as a member

On the 39-year anniversary of Fisk coming back to Fenway Park and playing his first game as a member of the White Sox on Opening Day, MLB Network will reair Fisk's return at 10:30 a.m. ET.

What a fortuitous touch that was by the schedule makers to have Fisk open his first chapter for his new team playing against the team he had a bitter parting with during the previous offseason.

It was on a technicality -- the Red Sox failing to mail his contract offer on time -- that Fisk became a free agent and signed a five-year, $2.9 million contract with the White Sox.

A lifetime New Englander, Fisk never wanted to leave Boston.

And in that 1981 opener, he perfectly channeled his anger over the botched contract by stepping up in the top of the eighth inning against former teammate Bob Stanley and clocking a three-run homer over the Green Monster that erased a 2-0 deficit. Chicago won the game, 5-3, and you could hear a pin drop in Fenway in the late innings.

Not to worry, though, Red Sox fans.

MLB Network has a game that you’re going to enjoy much more at 1:30 p.m. (and then again at 10:30 p.m.) on Friday.

That would be the legendary Game 6 of the 1975 World Series when a certain catcher smashed a home run off the left-field foul pole in the bottom of the 12th inning to cap a 7-6 victory for the Red Sox.

The home run became iconic -- in large part because of the great camera work by NBC that showed the raw emotion of Fisk trying to wave the ball fair with his hands and then all his theatrics once it clanged off the foul pole.