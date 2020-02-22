Carpool & rideshare encouraged for Feb. 23 game at Camelback Ranch

Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Cubs is completely sold out, including all lawn seats. Due to the size of the crowd and wet parking lot conditions (experienced due to rain today in Arizona), we STRONGLY encourage fans to either carpool or use rideshare in traveling to the ballpark. -

A preferred option is to park at Westgate Entertainment District and book a ride via Lyft or Uber from their parking lots to Camelback Ranch. After the game, you’ll be able to enjoy special offers from many of Westgate’s eateries, drinkeries and stores: https://westgateaz.com/baseball/.

Ridesharing from Westgate or carpooling will help ease your entrance into the ballpark and help us keep parking congestion to a minimum.

We also encourage you to arrive EARLY.

Practice fields open at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and offer the best opportunity for player autographs and photos.

Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.