CC delivers food to Bronx Boys & Girls Club

TAMPA, Fla. -- CC Sabathia is assisting on the front lines of New York City’s battle against the coronavirus.

The retired Yankees pitcher and his wife, Amber, helped deliver boxes of groceries to the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx on Wednesday. The outreach came as the Sabathias’ PitCCh In Foundation participates in the “Operation 5-Borough Food Drive” to assist New York families in need.

“The closure of schools and Boys & Girls Clubs in the Bronx, which so many rely on for their daily meals, has greatly impacted our community,” the Sabathias said in a statement. “By joining forces with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and FreshDirect, we hope to ease the worry of food insecurity for local families and bring essential nutrition to those in need.”

The citywide food initiative will consist of weekly deliveries of thousands of grocery boxes, most of them shelf-stable, at locations throughout the five boroughs.

Sabathia, who retired after last season, has been a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. A 19-year big league veteran who concluded his career with 251 victories and 3,093 strikeouts, Sabathia was recently named as a special advisor to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.