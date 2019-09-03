Yanks, Royals swap RHP and INF prospect

The Yankees and Royals agreed to a trade on Monday afternoon to send right-hander Chance Adams to Kansas City and Minor League infielder Cristian Perez to the Bronx. Adams, who was designated for assignment on Dec. 18 to make room for the Gerrit Cole signing, has made 16 appearances (one

The Yankees and Royals agreed to a trade on Monday afternoon to send right-hander Chance Adams to Kansas City and Minor League infielder Cristian Perez to the Bronx.

Adams, who was designated for assignment on Dec. 18 to make room for the Gerrit Cole signing, has made 16 appearances (one start) over the past two seasons with the Yankees, pitching to an 8.18 ERA in 33 innings.

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 Draft out of Dallas Baptist University, Adams was ranked Major League Baseball's No. 53 prospect in 2017, per MLB Pipeline, due in part to amassing a 2.45 ERA over 150 1/3 innings with the Yankees’ Minor League affiliates that year.

Across five Minor League seasons, Adams has pitched to a 3.24 ERA in 507 2/3 innings, including a 4.63 mark in 81 2/3 innings with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in 2019. While results at the Major League level have not been so kind, the Royals are hoping a change of scenery pays dividends for a once highly-touted prospect who is just 25 years old.

Perez, meanwhile, just wrapped up his first season with Kansas City’s Class A Advanced squad, putting together a .252/.290/.285 slash line in 389 at-bats. An international free agent signing out of Venezuela in 2015, Perez’s four-year Minor League career includes a .263/.312/.319 slash line, as well as time at every infield position outside of first base. Predominantly a shortstop, Perez owns a.968 fielding percentage at the position across 2,403 innings in his career.