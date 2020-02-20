Notes: Alford; shaping lineup; Fernandez tribute

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- It feels like it’s been a “big spring” for Anthony Alford for several years now, but with the Blue Jays outfielder finally out of options in 2020, it’s never been more true. Alford, now 25, has long had the prospect shine and physical tools that aren’t often

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- It feels like it’s been a “big spring” for Anthony Alford for several years now, but with the Blue Jays outfielder finally out of options in 2020, it’s never been more true.

Alford, now 25, has long had the prospect shine and physical tools that aren’t often found on a diamond, but he’s been slowed by injuries, inconsistencies and a delayed start to his pro career after playing NCAA football.

On Thursday, manager Charlie Montoyo was asked which players he’s particularly excited to see this spring and strayed from his traditional answer of “everybody.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing Anthony Alford,” Montoyo said. “He’s going to play a lot, let’s see what he’s got. He had a good offseason working on his hitting.”

Alford and Derek Fisher — who’s also out of options — will be given every opportunity to win the reserve outfield roles out of camp. Whether there will be one or two of those jobs remains to be seen, but Alford is intent on doing everything in his power to earn the job in what could be his final shot with the Blue Jays. He understands the reality that he’s up against, too.

“It’s obvious that I’m out of options this year,” Alford said. “We know what happens with guys in this position, so I’ve just got to go out and perform, do the best that I can and not really worry about anything else.”

Alford is entering camp healthy and feeling lighter on his feet, he says, which will be critical as he auditions at all three outfield spots. The reserve outfielder(s) will, very likely, be asked to fill in at center field sometimes, which is where Alford has spent most of his career despite being viewed as more of a corner option now. He’s prioritized learning the corners just in case he ran into a situation exactly like this.

Charlie’s angels

Montoyo is beginning to piece his lineup together, and there’s plenty to consider. He expects to have Bo Bichette at the top, ambushing pitchers, and Cavan Biggio following in the No. 2 spot, where his combination of pop and on-base percentage should play nicely.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. were expected to make up the 3-4 group, and Montoyo welcomed some input from Guerrero, himself, on the order.

Your ears KNOW when Vlad is swinging. #PLAKATA 💥 pic.twitter.com/Wib9eCSjnY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 17, 2020

“He said that he kind of likes Gurriel hitting ahead of him because how they pitch Gurriel, they’re going to pitch him,” Montoyo said. “For a 20-year-old to be thinking like that, that’s impressive. I wish I would have thought like that when I was playing.”

None of these four hitters are going anywhere any time soon, so if this structure works, it could be cemented long-term. Some combination of Randal Grichuk , Teoscar Hernández and Travis Shaw will likely make up the 5-6-7 spots in the order, but that will be more flexible depending on the matchups.

Votto pays tribute to Fernandez

Canadian Joey Votto took the field at Reds camp on Wednesday with a special message written on his cap for Tony Fernandez, the Blue Jays’ legend who died this past weekend after suffering a stroke while battling kidney issues.

“My father and I would watch the Blue Jays play,” Votto told reporters. “My father and I liked Devon White but Tony was this slick guy, a guy who had this great personality and hitting style that was just so distinct. He had a style of defense that was also distinct. It was such a treat. Everybody seemed to like him. It’s sad that he passed away. I just wanted to show my appreciation and let Toronto know I was raised watching him, loving him and supporting that team.”

Joey Votto today honored the late Tony Fernández with a message on his cap. A four-time Gold Glove shortstop, Fernández's career spanned 17 major league seasons including 12 with Votto's hometown Toronto Blue Jays and one season with Cincinnati (1994). #RedsST pic.twitter.com/dyuh8vVTlE — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 19, 2020

Extras:

• Tanner Roark is still dealing with the flu and away from the team. At this point, it isn’t expected to impact his readiness for Opening Day.

• Expected pitchers to follow Trent Thornton against the Yankees in Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener: Sam Gaviglio, Jordan Romano, A.J. Cole, Yennsy Diaz, Brian Moran, Phillippe Aumont.

• Sunday’s pitchers following Anthony Kay: Thomas Pannone, Jacob Waguespack, Sean Reid-Foley, Justin Miller, Thomas Hatch, Ty Tice, Kirby Snead.