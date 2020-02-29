Davis HRs again: 'Plenty of baseball left to give'

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Last season, Chris Davis famously began the year unable to get a hit. This spring, he appears unable to make an out.

The resurgent Davis continued his sizzling early spring Saturday, homering again in the Orioles’ 12-6 win over the Marlins at Ed Smith Stadium. With a three-run bomb off former O’s farmhand Stephen Tarpley in the second inning, Davis went deep for the third time in four games this spring.

He finished the day 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout, somehow dropping his Grapefruit League slash line in the process. All told, Davis is hitting .714 with a .818 OBP in exhibition play. His three homers are tied for the Grapefruit and Cactus League lead.

Is it a mirage?

“It’s nice to see some results,” Davis said. “I would like to get off to a good start just for peace of mind, especially after struggling the past couple years. Having some success on the baseball field feels good. But it’s still Spring Training. It’s still early. There are still a lot of things I have to accomplish, things I want to accomplish and things I still need to work on.

“At the same time, it feels good.”

And how can it not? The two-time former home run champion hadn’t hit a long ball three times in a four-game span in nearly three years -- since May 13-16 of 2017. He hit .168 the following year, .189 the spring after that and then .179 last season. He fell so far he considered retirement last fall, ultimately returning rather than leave most of the $93 million he’s still owed on the table.

Davis instead spent the offseason searching for a semblance of his former self, adding 25 pounds with an eye toward building strength. Davis and Orioles manager Brandon Hyde have both credited that training for the way he’s driving the ball this spring.

“I think a lot of it is peace of mind,” Davis said. “I think I’m stronger. I know I’m stronger. In the box, I’m not trying to do too much. I don’t have to try to generate power. That’s always been my Achilles’ heel. Most of the time, when I’ve had success, it’s because I made it more simple, not gone out and over-swung.”

As for the homers, Davis knows he needs more to change the narrative, and perhaps even save his roster spot at some point. He doesn’t feel like he’s wasting energy. The Orioles aren’t arguing, either.

“I’ll take them in exhibition, Spring Training, winter ball, whenever,” Davis said. “Especially after the way the last two years have gone. I’ve got plenty of baseball left to give.”

Akin auditions

After completing his first Grapefruit League start Saturday, left-handed prospect Keegan Akin said he’s focusing more on developmental goals, rather than his chances of cracking Baltimore’s Opening Day rotation. One, of course, could easily feed the other.

The first goal is throwing strikes, Akin said, after his walk rate spiked last summer at Triple-A Norfolk. The second is to further improve a new curveball, which he began tinkering with in December.

“To get out there and throw all my pitches for strikes, get comfortable with it, is my main goal,” said Akin, who allowed a run and struck out one over two innings. “For me, it’s about eliminating walks. That’s my biggest focus. Get all my pitches going and eliminate walks.”

In that vein, Akin’s second Grapefruit League appearance was a success. Though he allowed two doubles during a 25-pitch first frame, Akin settled down by inducing three weak grounders during a 1-2-3 second. He threw all four pitches, sprinkling in several sliders and that curve. He threw 22 of his 35 pitches for strikes and has not issued a free pass across four innings this spring.

Green light

The Orioles are challenging many of their younger players to showcase their ability to steal bases this spring. And they are running wild as a result.

When Yusniel Díaz stole second base against Sandy Alcantara on Saturday, it gave the O’s 11 steals this spring -- tops in the Grapefruit League.

“I want guys to be as aggressive as possible in Spring Training,” Hyde said.

“I think you improve by testing your limits and by being aggressive, and then we can coach you from there. I feel like if you watch us, we run the bases hard. We’re doing a nice job anticipating dirt balls. I am freeing everybody up to see who can steal bases or not. In Spring Training, this is when we find out.”

Worth noting

The Orioles have decided to let Alex Cobb forgo his next spring start in lieu of a simulated game, after Cobb was limited to one inning in his spring debut due to the flu. Cobb will throw a two-inning sim game Sunday at the Ed Smith Stadium complex, while the club travels to Clearwater, Fla., to face the Phillies.

“He’s feeling fine,” Hyde said. “I just want to work him up, get his pitch count up, in a controlled environment.”

Up next

All-Star lefty John Means gets his second start of the spring Sunday when the Orioles head up the road to Clearwater to face the Phillies at Spectrum Field. He will be opposed by southpaw Ranger Suárez, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Orioles Radio Network and 105.7 FM.