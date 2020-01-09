Yanks, Iannetta agree to Minors deal (source)

NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to a Minor League contract with veteran catcher Chris Iannetta, MLB.com has confirmed. Iannetta is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka and Erik Kratz for a big league roster spot as the Yankees seek a backup for starting catcher Gary Sánchez. The team

NEW YORK -- The Yankees have agreed to a Minor League contract with veteran catcher Chris Iannetta , MLB.com has confirmed.

Iannetta is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka and Erik Kratz for a big league roster spot as the Yankees seek a backup for starting catcher Gary Sánchez . The team has not formally announced the signing.

Higashioka, who turns 30 in April, is on the 40-man roster and is out of Minor League options. Kratz, 39, will attend camp on a Minor League contract.

A 14-year big league veteran who turns 37 in April, Iannetta batted .222 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 52 games for the Rockies last season, compiling a .728 OPS (75 OPS+) before he was released in August.

Iannetta is a career .230 hitter, having spent eight seasons with the Rockies (2006-11, ‘18-19), four with the Angels ('12-15), one with the Mariners ('16) and one with the D-backs ('17).