Red Sox claim RHP Mazza off waivers from Mets

BOSTON -- The Red Sox continued their quest to add depth to their pitching staff by claiming a feel-good story from last season off waivers from the Mets in right-hander Chris Mazza .

The 30-year-old made his Major League debut at last in 2019 after being selected in the 27th round of the 2011 Draft, notching a 5.51 ERA in nine relief appearances.

When Mazza finally got the call to the Majors last June, he admitted he was on the verge of tears.

In his final three outings, Mazza didn’t allow a hit or a run, and the Red Sox are hoping he can build off that momentum. While pitching in the Minors for nearly eight full seasons, Mazza made 157 appearances, including 64 starts, and went 26-26 with a 3.21 ERA.

The addition of Mazza completes Boston’s 40-man roster; however, the Red Sox surely aren’t done making moves this offseason. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his staff will continue to look for ways to reach ownership’s goal of bringing the payroll below the Competitive Balance Tax threshold of $208 million.

Trading a starting pitcher -- perhaps David Price -- continues to be the preferred method over dealing five-tool star Mookie Betts, who is entering his final season of arbitration before free agency.

The Sox also added eight non-roster invitees to their Spring Training roster on Friday.

The group includes right-hander R.J. Alvarez , outfielder John Andreoli , catcher Jett Bandy , left-hander Mike Kickham , righty Robinson Leyer, 1B/OF Nick Longhi , righty Domingo Tapia and corner infielder Jantzen Witte.

For Witte, getting the call to Major League camp for the first time is especially significant considering he has been in Boston’s farm system since being selected as a 24th-round Draft pick in 2013.