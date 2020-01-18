Report: Braves agree to Minors deal with Rusin

The Braves have agreed to a Minor League deal with left-hander Chris Rusin, according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. The club hasn't confirmed the deal, which is said to include a Spring Training invite. Rusin, 33, made just two appearances in the Majors with the Rockies

The Braves have agreed to a Minor League deal with left-hander Chris Rusin , according to a report from MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal. The club hasn't confirmed the deal, which is said to include a Spring Training invite.

Rusin, 33, made just two appearances in the Majors with the Rockies last season, as he opened the year on the injured list with a mid-back strain and was designated for assignment -- and subsequently outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque -- in June.

The southpaw owns a lifetime 4.62 ERA over 188 appearances (49 starts) in the big leagues. His best season came in 2017, when he recorded a 2.65 ERA (191 ERA+) over 85 innings -- all in relief -- for Colorado.

Rusin will give Atlanta yet another left-handed relief option, along with Will Smith, Grant Dayton, A.J. Minter and Sean Newcomb.