Yelich extension expected to be announced Fri.

PHOENIX -- It’s almost official. Christian Yelich is about to be a Milwaukee Brewer for life. The Brewers have called a press conference for 10 a.m. MST (11 a.m. CT) on Friday at the American Family Fields of Phoenix, where they are expected to formally announce a contract extension through

PHOENIX -- It’s almost official. Christian Yelich is about to be a Milwaukee Brewer for life.

The Brewers have called a press conference for 10 a.m. MST (11 a.m. CT) on Friday at the American Family Fields of Phoenix, where they are expected to formally announce a contract extension through at least 2028 for their 28-year-old superstar outfielder. A source told MLB.com that Yelich will get seven more years on top of the two guaranteed years remaining on his existing contract, guaranteeing a total of $215 million for 2020-28. The deal is also expected to include a mutual option for 2029, when Yelich would be in his age-37 season.

The Brewers have not confirmed the deal, in part because it was pending medical approval. Their announcement did not specify the subject of Friday’s press conference.

Yelich’s new contract will be the richest in Brewers history by far, eclipsing Ryan Braun’s $105 million extension in 2011. The new money in the deal -- seven years and $188.5 million -- would put Yelich among the 20 highest-paid players in Major League history by average annual value.

• Here are the biggest contracts in Brewers history

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman was first to report the specifics of Yelich’s contract on Thursday evening. According to that report, Yelich has the $12.5 million and $14 million salaries for 2020 and '21 from his former contract, and he will then earn $26 million per season from 2022-28. The mutual option for 2029 would pay $20 million, with a $6.5 million buyout. Thus, the $215 million guarantee with a chance to earn up to $228.5 million in base salaries should both sides exercise the option.

Already a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner and a Silver Slugger when the Brewers acquired him from the Marlins for four premium prospects in January 2018, Yelich quickly elevated to superstar status in Milwaukee. A record-setting second half lifted him to the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player Award and made Yelich the first league batting champion in Brewers history. In 2019, he was even better, hitting .329 for a second straight batting title while leading the Majors in Weighted On-base Average and OPS. Yelich’s 44 home runs were the most for a Brewers hitter since Prince Fielder slugged 46 in 2009.

• 'Love him': Brewers ebullient about Yelich news

A fractured kneecap, suffered on a foul ball in Miami on Sept. 10, 2019, cut short Yelich’s bid for a 50-homer season. He finished second in NL MVP Award balloting to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger.

“When you’ve got a guy playing at such a high level like that,” said teammate Lorenzo Cain of Yelich, “why not lock him up?”

On Friday, that’s just what the Brewers are expected to do.