Bellinger moved by Kobe's MVP message

LOS ANGELES -- To mark the NL MVP Award Cody Bellinger was picking up on Saturday night, another Southland MVP posted a congratulatory video on social media.

It was Kobe Bryant.

“It was so cool, how he said my name, how he knew my stats. I watched it like six times on the way to the dinner,” the Dodgers slugger recalled on Tuesday. “Then on Sunday, found out about the news on the plane coming to L.A. and I didn’t believe it. It was crazy, he sent that video the day before. Just crazy.”

Bellinger was shaking his head, still in disbelief over the helicopter crash that killed all nine aboard, including the Lakers legend.

“Unbelievable. Still so hard to believe he is dead,” Bellinger said. “Met him once, great guy. Can’t imagine what the people close to him are feeling right now. It’s devastating.”

The tragedy occurred while the Dodgers were in the midst of the club’s annual community outreach program, which Bellinger concluded with a surprise Postmates visit to Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, then a private BBQ lunch at the North Hollywood station of the Los Angeles Police Department.

“I met two cops last year and they were really big fans, and I thought that was so cool that I should go to a police station and meet all of these guys,” Bellinger said. “I enjoy it. I think it’s great to get out in the community, especially with the season coming up. You can’t really do it during the season.”

Bellinger signed autographs for officers, taped an anti-bullying public service announcement, then shot three bad guys (with an instructional simulator).

Bellinger missed Saturday’s FanFest at Dodger Stadium because he was in New York that night picking up his MVP Award.

“It was really cool,” he said of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America banquet. I was next to CC [Sabathia] and [Mike] Trout. Really soaking it in. Had my family there. I was anxious until I gave my speech. I hate giving speeches. But gave my speech, and it was great.”

Bellinger said he exchanged pleasantries with AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander of the Astros, but there was no conversation about the Houston sign-stealing scandal, which the Dodgers feel probably cost them the 2017 World Series.

“It definitely affected the Series,” Bellinger said. “To know what pitch is coming. I think we knew, everyone in the league knew they were doing it. We’re waiting to hear the investigation of the Red Sox as well.”

Bellinger said he’s confident the Dodgers will be able to turn the page and focus on 2020.

“Once we get to spring and playing games again, it will be easier,” he said. “Now, it’s like there’s so much time in the day to think about it.”

A year ago, Bellinger was on an offseason mission to improve his game and prove he deserved to be an everyday player. Mission accomplished, so what’s been his motivation this offseason?

“Why I was good last year, remembering that, getting my feel back and maintaining that,” he said. “I’m still learning about my swing more. I continue to learn, with the help of my hitting instructors. We got a good little thing going right now.”