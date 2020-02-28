WATCH LIVE: Missouri-Baylor in College Classic

The 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic is being held at Minute Maid Park through Sunday. The 2020 field is one of the best in the 20-year history of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. And it’s the second time for the tournament to boast a Big

The 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic is being held at Minute Maid Park through Sunday. The 2020 field is one of the best in the 20-year history of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. And it’s the second time for the tournament to boast a Big 12 vs. SEC theme, as Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana State and Missouri participate. The tournament last did so in 2017, which garnered the highest attendance in tournament history, as more than 53,000 fans entered the turnstiles of Minute Maid Park that year.

LSU was a part of that 2017 field and returns for its third appearance in the tournament. The Tigers are coming off an appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals and have won NCAA Regionals in four of the past five seasons.

The University of Texas returns to Minute Maid Park for the ninth time, and the first since the 2014 tournament. Texas, which historically played in the tournament every even-numbered year prior to 2014, returns under head coach David Pierce, who has coached in the College Classic 10 times while at previous coaching stops.

Today's schedule:

Missouri vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. CT

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 3 CT

Texas vs. LSU, 7 CT