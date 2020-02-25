Notes: Kluber, Minor look good; Hearn on rodeo

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers right-hander Corey Kluber was “tunneling” well during a 40-pitch live batting session on Tuesday.

Tunneling is a term used by pitching coach Julio Rangel. That means a pitcher is throwing all his pitches in the same “tunnel” and then moving in different directions once they get to the plate.

“He looked great,” Rangel said. “He has been able to throw all his pitches without any problems.”

Kluber, who was limited to seven starts last season because of a fractured right forearm, said he is not a finished product but is moving in the right direction. He will get his first start on Sunday against the Dodgers in Glendale.

“I think certain days things come and go, not one glaring hitch that I am struggling with,” Kluber said. “Just stuff I am fine-tuning to where hopefully when the regular season rolls around, you can execute your pitches whenever you want and go out and compete with a full arsenal.”

Left-hander Mike Minor also threw a 40-pitch live batting practice without any issues. He had been getting treatment for a sore hamstring muscle.

“He looked really good,” Rangel said. “His delivery was clean and in-sync, and his pitches were good. Everything was there.”

Right-hander Kyle Gibson is down for live batting practice on Wednesday and Lance Lynn starts on Friday against the Angels in Tempe.

Choo scratched

Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo was scratched from Tuesday’s start against the Royals with a tight left oblique muscle.

“It is more precautionary than anything,” manager Chris Woodward said. “It makes no sense. He kind of felt something in the Seattle game [on Sunday]. He still can hit, still can torque a ball. He took BP [Monday] and he was launching some balls, but why risk it? Why not take two or three days, knock it out and make sure it’s a non-issue?”

Choo was scratched on the same day that shortstop Elvis Andrus made his first Cactus League start. Andrus struck out twice in his two at-bats during Texas' 5-4 loss.

Hearn vs. Bumgarner

Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn allowed one run in two innings of work against the Royals on Tuesday and was charged with the loss.

After the game, he was asked how he would fare against D-backs pitcher Madison Bumgarner in a rodeo competition.

“That would be tough because he does team roping,” Hearn said. “I do calf roping. That [would] be a little tough, but I would give him a run for his money. He does heeling, that’s a little tougher. I am definitely not trying to lose any thumbs.”

Team roping is two cowboys trying to wrestle a steer, and it was revealed earlier this week Bumgarner has been anonymously competing in that sport for the past few years. Hearn grew up in a rodeo family and competed in calf roping up until high school.

“I would probably try to stick to calf roping,” Hearn said. “But if he ever wants to do anything like that, I would set something up.”

He said it

"The butterflies were definitely going. ... I felt like I calmed down after going up there, just get some timing down. But it was so cool." -- Josh Jung, the Rangers' first-round pick last year from Texas who grounded out in the ninth inning in his Cactus League debut

Rangers beat

• Joey Gallo on the weather conditions in the Rangers' loss to the Royals on Tuesday: “Oh my God. That was the worst weather I have played in for awhile. That was tough. Tough wind. High sky, windy, sun, haven’t played in eight months.”

• Veteran right-hander Tim Dillard is trying to make a big-league roster for the first time since 2012 and Woodward said, “He is one of the best teammates, funniest teammates. It’s just who he is. He brings an energy every day, a positive attitude. Just a pleasure to be around.”

• Catcher Jose Trevino is day to day with a bruised index finger on his right hand.

Up next

Left-hander Kolby Allard pitches against the Rockies at 2:10 p.m. CT Wednesday in Scottsdale. Allard, trying to compete for a spot in the rotation, was 4-2 with a 4.96 ERA in nine starts for the Rangers last season.