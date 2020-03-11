Outbreak likely to affect Twins' trip to Seattle

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Spring baseball is proceeding as usual, but it appears that the global outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus will impact the Twins' travel plans to Seattle on their first road trip of the regular season. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an announcement on Wednesday in which

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an announcement on Wednesday in which he banned large group events and gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the greater Seattle area, including King County, home to T-Mobile Park. In response, the Seattle Mariners said in a statement that they are working with the Office of the Commissioner on alternative plans for their scheduled season-opening homestand. The ban is in place through March, but Inslee said it is “highly likely to be extended.”

The Twins are scheduled to play a three-game series in Seattle from March 30-April 1. Those games will almost certainly not proceed as planned at T-Mobile Park, though neither club has issued details regarding possible changes in locations or times.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," the Mariners' statement read.

It remains to be seen whether the ongoing pandemic will also impact the Twins' schedule for Opening Day, which is part of a four-game series in Oakland to open the season from March 26-29. Though San Francisco Mayor London Breed also issued a decree on Wednesday banning public gatherings of 1,000 or more people, the city of Oakland has not made any public declaration.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our community," read a statement from the Oakland A's. "We will adhere to any government directives, and work with Major League Baseball on all alternative arrangements to ensure the health of our fans and our community remains a top priority."

The NBA's Golden State Warriors have announced that they plan to play Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets without fans, and all events at the Chase Center in San Francisco have been postponed or canceled through March 21.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.