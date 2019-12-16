Amid trade talk, Cubs also exploring extensions

SAN DIEGO -- For all the trade rumors hovering over the Cubs right now, it is important to remember that a parallel storyline exists. While it is true that Chicago is open-minded about deals involving its core stars, the team is also exploring the feasibility of contract extensions at the

SAN DIEGO -- For all the trade rumors hovering over the Cubs right now, it is important to remember that a parallel storyline exists. While it is true that Chicago is open-minded about deals involving its core stars, the team is also exploring the feasibility of contract extensions at the same time.

The biggest trade chip associated with the Cubs being discussed around the lobby of the Manchester Grand Hyatt at these Winter Meetings has been Kris Bryant. On Tuesday, Bryant's agent, Scott Boras, stood in front of a backdrop bearing his company logo, surrounded by a massive pack of reporters and entertained onlookers.

Amidst all the rumors about Bryant -- one of the Cubs' players on a path to free agency after the 2021 season -- Boras reiterated that he is open to a conversation about a long-term deal between his former MVP client and the North Siders. Whether that is a realistic outcome for Bryant, or the other core players on a similar trajectory to free agency, might be another story. But, the possibility at least still exists.

"We've made it known to the Cubs that our ears are open to anything," Boras said. "We communicate with the Cubs constantly, and our doors are open. And obviously we're in a negotiation on an annual contract with K.B. We're more than willing to discuss anything they'd like right now on a multi-year basis."

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer acknowledged on Tuesday evening that there have been early conversations about contract extensions with at least one of the team's players this winter. He would not, however, delve into any details.

"Are we having those discussions? Yes," Hoyer said. "Again, people focus so much on trades and free-agent signings at these Meetings, but all the agents are under the same roof also, and it allows us to have those kinds of discussions. I'm not going to specify who or what, but certainly, those conversations are ongoing."

As a refresher, here are the Cubs players who fit this category:

• Kris Bryant: Eligible for arbitration this offseason and next after earning $12.9 million in '19. Bryant's camp and the Cubs are also currently awaiting an arbitrator's decision about a service-time grievance. If the ruling is in Bryant's favor, he could become a free agent next winter rather than after the '21 season.

• Javier Báez: Avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.2 million contract in '19 and is under club control through '21. The Sun-Times reported earlier this offseason that the Cubs have had preliminary extension talks with the All-Star shortstop.

• Kyle Schwarber: Earned $3.39 million on a one-year deal last season and is eligible for arbitration this offseason and next before free-agent eligibility.

• Anthony Rizzo: Had a $16.5 million team option picked up for 2020 and has another $16.5 million team option (or $2 million buyout) for '21. Barring something disastrous, that option would likely be exercised for next year, putting him in line to hit free agency before the '22 campaign.

• Willson Contreras: The two-time All-Star catcher reaches arbitration eligibility for the first time this offseason, putting him on a path to the open market after the '22 season.

The Cubs must exchange proposed salary figures with any unsigned arbitration-eligible players on Jan. 10. Chicago prefers to have a contract in place before the arrival of that deadline, though reaching a one-year deal would not get in the way of a potential extension to follow.

At the start of the offseason, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said that the team had to be open-minded about trade scenarios in the event that any of that group was not open to a contract extension this offseason. While Chicago wants to contend in '20, the front office also has to proceed with a plan that extends the competitive window beyond the '21 and '22 seasons.

"We knew this day was coming," Epstein said on Monday, "where we'd be reaching a period where we had just a couple years left of control of a lot of really good players. There were always going to be challenging decisions that came along with it. We're just getting closer to that period of time, but it's something that we've all been thinking about for a long time. It's not like sneaking up on anybody."

Along those lines, Hoyer said discussions about extensions with some of the current core group have taken place at various points over the past few years. It is natural during negotiations over one-year deals to avoid arbitration for the sides to at least inquire about how open a player is to a multiyear pact.

The Cubs' usual approach under Epstein has been to have extension talks later in the offseason or during Spring Training. Just last season, Kyle Hendricks signed an extension on March 26, and David Bote followed suit in early April. Rizzo's extension with the Cubs was negotiated through Spring Training and April in '13 before coming to fruition in May that year. Chicago has broached the subject with the likes of Bryant and Báez in the past, too.

Hoyer said on Tuesday that the Cubs have had internal talks about whether Spring Training is an appropriate time for such negotiations, or if moving the timeline up to the offseason would be better for the player.

"It's always a debate," Hoyer said. "We've had a lot of conversations with guys in Spring Training. I'm not saying we won't do that again -- we may well do that again. But there's an argument that it's not the best time to do that. A player sort of at that point is preparing for a season and doesn't want to spend his entire spring talking to his agent about a contract."

That said, there is also nothing imminent on that front. And until any extensions come to fruition, the Cubs have to remain open-minded about trades.

"We have to be able to have sort of parallel tracks in our mind," Hoyer said.