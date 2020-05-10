Hoerner, Ross, Kasper pay tribute to their moms

CHICAGO -- On this Mother's Day, Cubs manager David Ross, Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins, broadcaster Len Kasper, an assortment of players and others took to social media or chatted with MLB.com to pay tribute to their own moms and all the great moms out there. Here are some of

CHICAGO -- On this Mother's Day, Cubs manager David Ross, Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins, broadcaster Len Kasper, an assortment of players and others took to social media or chatted with MLB.com to pay tribute to their own moms and all the great moms out there. Here are some of their thoughts and posts.

"Here’s my best baseball memory with my mom. ... A lot of guys get their callup on a bus in the middle of nowhere during the season, but I actually was at home in Oakland after the Minor League season. My mom and I were watching the U.S. Open on TV when I got the call. I hung up and we looked at each other with this memorable combination of disbelief and excitement. This quickly changed to chaos as we tried to get everything ready to get on the next flight to San Diego. It was very fitting to have my mom as the one to send me off, considering all she did to get me to that point." -- infielder Nico Hoerner

"I want to wish all the moms out there a very happy Mother's Day. Two moms in particular. My mom, Sharon, was the rock of our family when I grew up and always would take me to practice and pick me up from games. In fact, she attended most baseball games I played in all the way through high school. And to my wife, Pam. She has been the rock-solid foundation of our family, especially with me being on the road so much covering Major League Baseball for the Marlins and the Cubs for the last two decades. Happy Mother's Day, everybody. -- Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper

"[My mom was there] every step of the way. Definitely from when I was younger, traveling, going to games, being on the road when I was in high school. Specifically, her working in the car, like in between one of those 12-, 13-, 14-year-old summers when we'd be playing in a random spot in Michigan or Virginia. In between games she'd be sitting in the minivan with the A/C on, either writing a dissertation or grading student papers. That's definitely one thing I remember." More > -- outfielder Ian Happ

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. You do so much for all of us. Here’s The Compound Mother’s Day Special!! https://t.co/S16SasZ4In pic.twitter.com/6DcXhTeM1A — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) May 10, 2020

Wishing a very happy Mother’s Day to all of the Moms out there! pic.twitter.com/pUtZj2BtSA — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman and to all the beautiful Mothers out there! Hope everyones safe and has a great day! https://t.co/zNJpzBKqhV — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to all those beautiful women around the world .. 🍾🍾🍾🍾 — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom! The woman who pushed me everyday to become a better man. From supporting me through 6 years in the military to moving state to state to live my dream as a baseball coach. I’ll never forget everything you’ve done for me. I love you! pic.twitter.com/RMATMmdVOB — Travis Fitta (@TravisFitta) May 10, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there! Especially these two amazing ladies! pic.twitter.com/kK2AQ4u4zu — Tommy Hottovy (@TommyHottovy) May 10, 2020