Morrow among 21 invited to Spring Training

CHICAGO -- The Cubs revealed their list of non-roster invitees to big league Spring Training on Wednesday. Here is a breakdown of the 21 players who will be in camp with the North Siders this preseason in Mesa, Ariz.

Pitchers: Jason Adam , Rex Brothers , Oscar De La Cruz , Danny Hultzen , Dakota Mekkes , Brandon Morrow , Tyler Olson , CD Pelham , Wyatt Short, Brock Stewart , Ben Taylor

There will be a wide-open competition for a handful of bullpen spots this spring, making it possible for one or more of these non-roster arms to emerge as real options for the Opening Day roster.

The headliner of this group is Morrow, who agreed to return on a Minor League pact after injuries kept him out of action for the past season and a half. If Morrow can prove he's healthy and capable of handling a regular workload, and the stuff is there, then this could be a great low-risk, high-reward deal for Chicago's bullpen.

Hultzen reached the Majors with the Cubs last season. Adam was let go by the Blue Jays, but he comes with some intriguing peripheral numbers. His fastball averaged 2,580 rpm in 2019, for example, ranking 13th out of 517 pitchers with at least 100 results (via Statcast). Pelham (claimed off waivers) and Stewart (Minor League phase of Rule 5 Draft) were plucked from other teams this offseason.

Infielders: Carlos Asuaje , Trent Giambrone , Corban Joseph , Hernán Pérez

The Cubs are considering lefty-bat options to potentially pair with David Bote or Nico Hoerner at second base, and Asuaje could play himself into that mix with a great spring. Pérez will come into camp as a real possibility to win a utility job. With a 26th roster spot now, perhaps Giambrone could also fight for that job. He has shown pop in the Minors, and he played all four infield positions and both corner-outfield spots last year with Triple-A Iowa.

Outfielders: Noel Cuevas , Ian Miller

Cuevas is a right-handed bat with experience in all three outfield positions. He appeared in 76 games over the past two seasons with the Rockies. Miller is intriguing due to his speed, having averaged 42 steals in the past five years in the Minors. He has mostly manned center in his pro career and cracked the big leagues for a dozen games with the Twins last year.

Catchers: P.J. Higgins, Jhonny Pereda , Josh Phegley

Catching prospect Miguel Amaya (No. 95 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects) will garner most of the attention this spring, but the Cubs will also have a chance to take a good look at Pereda. He took home a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award for his defensive work last year with Double-A Tennessee. Phegley gives the Cubs an MLB veteran behind the big league tandem of Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini.

