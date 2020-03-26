Rizzo, more Cubs share Opening Day thoughts 

CHICAGO -- This was supposed to be Opening Day around baseball. For the Cubs, they expected to be north in Milwaukee on Thursday at Miller Park, where fans would have flocked to the ballpark to help Chicago feel right at home on the road against the Brewers. • Opening Day

CHICAGO -- This was supposed to be Opening Day around baseball. For the Cubs, they expected to be north in Milwaukee on Thursday at Miller Park, where fans would have flocked to the ballpark to help Chicago feel right at home on the road against the Brewers.

• Opening Day at Home: Relive the Cubs' 2016 WS Game 7 win

Instead, players and fans alike are self-isolating at home to help combat the global coronavirus pandemic. While Major League Baseball is using Thursday to air classic games for all 30 clubs as part of an #OpeningDayAtHome event, players both past and present have taken to social media and other platforms to stay connected.

Here are some of Thursday's reactions related to the Cubs.

From Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, in an essay he wrote for ESPN:

"We're all used to socializing all the time. But right now, we are not. We are at home and it is easy to just sit around and do nothing, but for me, that just doesn't work. My message and biggest piece of advice: Get into some sort of routine, daily, to get you through so you're not just wasting away time. Somehow make the most of this forced downtime.

"We have to keep moving and keep people encouraged. Sports usually does that. Sports brings people together who normally would not even think about conversing or socializing. Not having sports is so strange. But we have to stay connected."

Definitely not the #OpeningDay I had imagined but let's all stick together (while practicing social distancing) and help one another. #OneTeam



Text Hope44 to 52000 or https://t.co/AfQLkHgb3o pic.twitter.com/8ByanCqTXQ — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 26, 2020

From Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, on Twitter:

"Worst opening day ever, but focused on what’s most important right now and that’s keeping the team safe at home so we can get back to baseball soon. Special thank you to all the healthcare workers on the front lines, looking forward to celebrating y’all upon our return!"

Worst opening day ever, but focused on what’s most important right now and that’s keeping the team safe at home so we can get back to baseball soon. Special thank you to all the healthcare workers on the front lines, looking forward to celebrating y’all upon our return! #NVRQT pic.twitter.com/zWQqm8PNyA — Jon Lester (@JLester34) March 26, 2020

From Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins, on Twitter:

"Today is tough day for all of us, players and fans included. Hang in there baseball will be back and better then ever! Stay home, stay safe, & listen to the advice from the professionals. Be thankful of nurses/doctors on the front lines. See everyone at the park soon!"

Today is tough day for all of us, players and fans included. Hang in there baseball will be back and better then ever! Stay home, stay safe, & listen to the advice from the professionals. Be thankful of nurses/doctors on the front lines. See everyone at the park soon! #openingday pic.twitter.com/rfP0oryiLp — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) March 26, 2020

From Cubs shortstop Javier Báez:

Opening Day. Missing This Feeling😢🎩 We Need Baseball Back⚾️ pic.twitter.com/S6t6pZtv7g — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) March 26, 2020

Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.