Cubs Spring Training FAQs, important dates

CHICAGO -- It might be frigid in Chicago, but the time has come to think warm thoughts. Soon, Cubs pitchers and catchers will be firing baseballs back and forth on the sun-splashed fields in Arizona. As the 2020 season approaches, here is what you need to know about Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers report date

Tuesday, Feb. 11

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Full squad report date

Sunday, Feb. 16

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

RHP Jharel Cotton (via trade from A's), RHP Jeremy Jeffress (one-year MLB contract), RHP Trevor Megill (Rule 5 Draft), RHP Casey Sadler (via trade from Dodgers), Steven Souza Jr. (one-year MLB contract), RHP Ryan Tepera (one-year, split MLB contract) and RHP Dan Winkler (one-year, split MLB contract).

Top prospects to know

MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list for 2020 features four Cubs: SS Nico Hoerner (No. 51), LHP Brailyn Marquez (No. 68), OF Brennen Davis (No. 78) and C Miguel Amaya (No. 95).

Where is the facility?

Sloan Park, the Cubs' home stadium for Spring Training, is located at 2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., in Mesa, Ariz. The team's training facility is part of the same grounds, neighboring the ballpark just to the west.

Can fans attend workouts?

Yes, there is parking for fans as well as plenty of spots around the complex to watch the workouts, have opportunities to interact with the players and get autographs and pictures. The timing of morning workouts can vary, but typically, players will begin training outside in the 10 a.m. CT hour.

First game

Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2:05 p.m. CT vs. the A's at Sloan Park.

First TV game

Marquee Sports Network, the Cubs' new regional sports network, is set to launch on Feb. 22, and it will broadcast all of the team's Spring Training games.

Other notable games

On Monday, March 2, at 2:05 p.m. CT, the Cubs' split squad will face the Angels and former manager Joe Maddon for the first time. The Cubs will take on the White Sox on Friday, March 6, at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sloan Park, and again on Friday, March 13, at 3:05 p.m. CT at Camelback Ranch.

Last game in Arizona

The Cubs will wrap up their Cactus League slate on Monday, March 23, at 2:05 p.m. CT vs. the Padres at Sloan Park.

Any additional exhibitions before the regular season?

Yes. The Cubs' split squad plays the Reds on March 7-8 in Las Vegas, Nev. Both games are at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

On Thursday, March 26, the Cubs will face the rival Brewers at 1:10 p.m. CT at Miller Park to start the 2020 campaign. Chicago will host the Pirates at 3:10 p.m. CT on Monday, March 30, for its home opener at Wrigley Field.

Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.