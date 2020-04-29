Cubs explain options for ticket holders

CHICAGO -- The Cubs sent an e-mail this week to season-ticket holders and fans who obtained tickets via a variety of other offerings to inform them of how the team is handling tickets for games that would have taken place during the first three months of the original regular-season schedule.

CHICAGO -- The Cubs sent an e-mail this week to season-ticket holders and fans who obtained tickets via a variety of other offerings to inform them of how the team is handling tickets for games that would have taken place during the first three months of the original regular-season schedule. The ticket policy for June and beyond has not yet been announced.

Major League Baseball pushed back the opening of the 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restricting the number of people at events.

Here is a breakdown of the Cubs’ communication on tickets:

For season-ticket holders and premier Wrigley Field club ticket holders

Ticket holders who fit in this category have the option of receiving a credit plus 5 percent bonus or a refund for their tickets to Cubs home games that were originally scheduled for March, April and May.

Their ticket credit or bonus can be applied toward the cost of additional 2020 regular-season home game tickets, potential '20 postseason tickets or their '21 season-ticket balance, if applicable. It is worth noting that MLB and teams are still monitoring the nationwide COVID-19 situation while mapping out potential scenarios for a safe '20 season for both players and fans.

Single-game buyers and special ticket offers (March, April and May)

Single-game ticket holders who purchased tickets directly from the Cubs will receive a refund for the tickets purchased for Cubs home games originally scheduled for the first three months of the season. Those refunds will be processed using the same method of payment, except for cash payments (refunded via check), within the next two weeks. No action is required for the ticket purchasers.

Ticket pack buyers (March, April and May)

Fans who bought 2020 ticket packs will receive a refund for tickets to the games in the pack that fell within March, April and May. Those refunds will be processed using the same method of payment, except for cash payments (refunded via check), within the next two weeks. No action is required for the ticket purchasers.

Rookie season-ticket holders who have not submitted final payment

Fans who fall in this category will have the total dollar amount of the March, April and May tickets (30 games total) deducted from their remaining balance. The Cubs have suspended payments and delayed the final payment deadline for the time being for 2020 season tickets. Revised information on the final payment and final balance will be shared when available.

Group and premier rentals

Fans who fall in this situation who had tickets for March, April and May will have their dedicated Cubs sales representative contacting them soon to discuss the option for a credit plus a 5 percent bonus, a refund or an exchange of tickets.

