Who might make the Cubs' Opening Day roster?

CHICAGO -- The bulk of the change that has taken place for the Cubs this offseason has been behind the scenes. Manager David Ross is now at the helm with a retooled coaching staff, and there have been alterations throughout the front office and farm system.

In what has been a wild winter for Major League maneuvering, though, the Cubs have been relatively quiet. Chicago's decision-makers have been waiting out the top end of the free-agent market and weighing trade talks. There is still time for the Cubs to make a blockbuster move to shake up their Major League roster, but Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations, has emphasized that he would not "force" anything in trade negotiations.

Epstein was asked at the Winter Meetings last month if he would be comfortable heading into 2020 with the status quo.

"I'd feel good. I feel like we'd have one of the most talented teams in the league," Epstein said, "but that we'd have some areas of exposure where we would need a lot of things to go right. But we'd have guys in place that have a lot of potential, where things could really break our way and we could be fairly dynamic.

"But leave no doubt, there are areas [where] we want to acquire players to address our weaknesses and put us in the best possible position to succeed. Status quo, it's not a bad option, but we're obviously out there looking to make changes and change the dynamic and improve and grow."

MLB.com examined the possible Opening Day rosters for all 30 teams at the start of the offseason. Here is an updated look at the Cubs' roster as things stand and with roughly six weeks left until Spring Training begins.

Catcher

Locks: Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras

Early in the offseason, Contreras' name was a popular one in trade rumors, reports and speculation. That chatter has quieted as the winter has progressed, making it seem more likely that the Cubs will return with a tandem of Contreras and Caratini for '20.

First base

Lock: Anthony Rizzo

The Cubs picked up Rizzo's $16.5 million team option for '20, and the club has another option at the same value for '21. That's a bargain for one of the best all-around first basemen in the Majors. During the Winter Meetings, Epstein confirmed that there have been no extension talks with Rizzo.

Second base

Locks: None

Possibilities: David Bote, Daniel Descalso, Robel Garcia, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Tony Kemp, free agent/trade

The key to unlocking the second-base mystery will be the decision on Hoerner. The team's top prospect will either start the season with Triple-A Iowa or get a chance to open with Chicago. From there the Cubs could pair him (or Bote) with a lefty-hitting option (an external solution is possible).

Shortstop

Lock: Javier Báez

Báez proved in '19 that moving off second base full-time was not a problem. He continued to put up robust numbers offensively and played elite defense at short. It would take something drastic for him not to be back at shortstop come Opening Day. The only real question is whether he and the Cubs find a common ground in extension talks.

Third base

Lock: Kris Bryant

Most of the rumors swirling around the Cubs this offseason have involved Bryant. A number of teams needed third-base help, and Chicago happens to have one of the best in baseball under control. So far there has been more smoke than fire. Once Josh Donaldson signs a free-agent contract and the Cubs have a resolution over Bryant's service-time grievance, things could get rolling again on this front.

Outfield

Locks: Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber

Possibilities: Albert Almora Jr., Happ, free agent/trade

The Cubs would love to bring back Nicholas Castellanos, but there are a few obstacles blocking a reunion. Chicago's moves to date have made it clear that the club is operating with budgetary restrictions. The Cubs also prefer to keep Heyward in right. So barring trades to free up both a corner spot and funds, it would be tough to re-sign Castellanos. There has been little traction in upgrading center field, either. If things stay as they are, expect a timeshare between Happ and Almora up the middle. Happ showed improvement down the stretch, and the Cubs believe Almora is a prime bounce-back candidate after a rough '19.

Utility

Locks: Bote, Descalso, Kemp

Possibilities: Garcia, free agent/trade

Although the Cubs have not yet officially announced any non-roster Minor League signings, the versatile Hernán Pérez will be in camp as a utility candidate. Depending on how the rest of the infield shakes out, Bote, Descalso and Kemp will also be in the mix, along with Robel Garcia. Kemp is out of Minor League options, which will factor into Chicago's decisions about the Opening Day bench.

Rotation

Locks: Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester, José Quintana

Possibilities: Tyler Chatwood, free agent/trade

Barring a trade, Darvish, Hendricks, Lester and Quintana are locked in as the front four. The Cubs will look to the lower tier of free agency for a possible fifth starter. In any significant trade talks, Chicago will also be targeting young, controllable starting pitching. If there are no additions, Chatwood looks like the best bet to get the No. 5 job, with Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay serving as the next two options. Behind that group are Jharel Cotton and Colin Rea, among others.

Bullpen

Locks: Craig Kimbrel, Kyle Ryan, Rowan Wick

Possibilities: Alzolay, Chatwood, Cotton, Dillon Maples, Trevor Megill, Mills, James Norwood, CD Pelham, Ryan Tepera, Duane Underwood Jr., Brad Wieck, Dan Winkler, free agent/trade

Even if more moves are coming, the Cubs' bullpen will be an ongoing topic throughout the spring and the season. Kimbrel is set to return as the closer, with Ryan and Wick as setup options. From there it's a wide-open race for jobs. Although the move has not been officially announced, Brandon Morrow will be in camp as a non-roster invite, giving the Cubs a no-risk, high-reward possibility.

Mills and Underwood are out of options, so Chicago will take a close look at them this spring, along with Rule 5 Draft pickup Trevor Megill. Signed to one-year deals, Winkler and Tepera will be leading candidates for Opening Day roles, though it is worth noting that they have Minor League options. Maples, Norwood and Wieck are among the top in-house candidates.

