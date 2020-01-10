Ray, Lamb reach deal to avoid arbitration

The D-backs announced that they've avoided arbitration with left-hander Robbie Ray and infielder Jake Lamb ahead of Friday's 10 a.m. MT deadline. The value of Ray's deal is $9.43 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, while Lamb's contract is $5.515 million, according to Jesse Sanchez. The club hasn't confirmed

The D-backs announced that they've avoided arbitration with left-hander Robbie Ray and infielder Jake Lamb ahead of Friday's 10 a.m. MT deadline. The value of Ray's deal is $9.43 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, while Lamb's contract is $5.515 million, according to Jesse Sanchez. The club hasn't confirmed the value for either deal.

The club's other arbitration-eligible players are shortstop Nick Ahmed and pitchers Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin and Matt Andriese. David Peralta, who was eligible for arbitration, agreed to a three-year extension with Arizona earlier Friday, a source told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez.