D-backs DR grads earn more than a diploma

Four years later, his hardest work and biggest accomplishment happened off the field, culminating on Saturday when the 20-year-old became a high school graduate as a member of the class of 2020, thanks to the D-backs’ industry-leading education program.

Jaime, who idolizes his compatriot Ketel Marte and loves math, is now able to continue pursuing his big league dreams with a diploma in hand.

“I can honestly say the past four years here have made me a better person, and I’m thankful to the D-backs for that,” said Jaime, whose baseball journey continues this season following a 2019 campaign with the AZL D-backs and two seasons with the DSL D-backs in '17-18.

In total, 19 student-athletes obtained their diplomas representing the class of 2020, more than double the size of the '19 class.

The program stemmed from a 2013 promise made by D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall to Dominican Republic president Danilo Medina that the team would provide the youth of his country with the best education among all 30 MLB franchises.

“It is gratifying to see so many of our young prospects follow through and obtain their high school education,” said Hall. “We are so proud of each and every player, including the individuals who were released from the D-backs and continued in the program to complete their education.”

Since then, 27 other franchises have followed Arizona’s lead, but the D-backs blaze the path with their league-leading sixth graduating class.

“We are so proud of that. We are not just graduating prospects, but last year we graduated a coach and this year an employee of ours will also get to walk the stage as a graduate,” said D-backs vice president of Latin operations Junior Noboa, who stresses the goal is to not only educate them for a grade but for the rigors of potential Major League life.

Their course load varies slightly from traditional high school to balance baseball time with class time. These student-athletes spend six hours a week in the classroom -- two hours per day, three days a week -- working with tutors on core subjects, utilizing laptops to do homework and taking field trips to historical sites and museums.

What makes the D-backs’ program stand out is that no student is left behind. If a player gets released by the club, they are still able to continue with the program. That is how three members of this year’s class were able to graduate.

“We are pioneers serving as an example and model to follow for the 27 other teams that have an educational program similar to ours," said D-backs assistant of Latin American baseball operations Mariana Patraca, who does everything from getting the youngsters up in the morning to teaching them how to deal with TSA at the airport when they go to the Minors in the United States. "However, this isn’t a competition, but rather a mutually beneficial ecosystem that works for everyone.

“Our program has always been innovative, but we still have room to grow and improve. The bottom line is that we don’t want the kids to feel like studying is a burden, but rather an important tool that will help them as players, too. If you know how to be disciplined in the classroom, then that will be reflected on the diamond as well.”

Noboa agrees with that premise and says that one of the goals the academy strives for is to someday be able to continue helping those prospects in college. In the meantime, he is happy to be able to provide a hopeful future for all who come through.

“You really have no idea how much I thank [D-backs managing general partner] Ken Kendrick and Derrick Hall for their constant support on and off the diamond,” said Noboa. “We remain committed to help the ballplayers until they graduate, even if they are not with us the whole way. That is what we do -- a promise fulfilled.”