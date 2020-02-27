D-backs, Mexican president excited for games

MEXICO CITY -- In a whirlwind trip that included less than 24 hours on the ground, the D-backs brought baseball to the forefront of the Mexican sports world as the team gears up for its April series, the first-ever regular-season contests to be played in Mexico City. The visit included

MEXICO CITY -- In a whirlwind trip that included less than 24 hours on the ground, the D-backs brought baseball to the forefront of the Mexican sports world as the team gears up for its April series, the first-ever regular-season contests to be played in Mexico City. The visit included a meeting with Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a self-proclaimed huge baseball fan who believes the sport can help transform his nation.

“We are proud of our growing fan base across Mexico and really enjoyed our conversation with president López Obrador, who has made the growth of our sport an important part of his administration,” said D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall, who sits on MLB’s International Committee. “We want to be known as Mexico’s team and we always raise our hands when given the opportunity to play here, whether in Hermosillo, Monterrey or now Mexico City.”

Nos reunimos con Derrick Hall, director de los Diamondbacks de Arizona. Nos acompañaron Edgar González, Graham Rossini, Erubiel Durazo, Rodrigo López, Josh Rawitch, Miguel Valdés y Luis González, leyenda por batear el hit que dio el triunfo a Arizona en la Serie Mundial de 2001. pic.twitter.com/gK54OtoQAk — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 26, 2020

Hall headed a contingent of executives that included senior advisor Luis Gonzalez, special assistant on Mexico Erubiel Durazo and Spanish language broadcaster Rodrigo López, who found themselves in awe on Wednesday as the president gave the group a guided tour of the national palace. They discussed Gonzalez’s World Series heroics in 2001 and laughed about a moment in '02, when López threw a ceremonial first pitch with López Obrador at the plate and he swung the bat, singling off the right-hander.

“This was a very special trip for me to be able to see the palace up close,” said López, who was born in Mexico City and played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues, including in 2010 with the D-backs. “I’m very proud of the work that the D-backs do in my native country and I hope that this series gives many fans a chance to see my hometown in person or learn about it by watching the game on TV or listening on the radio.”

Upon arriving Tuesday afternoon, the group headed straight to Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, where the team will host the Padres on April 18-19. Inaugurated less than a year ago, the stadium has first-class amenities and holds a crowd of 20,000.

Gonzalez, who has played in and visited ballparks around the world, was particularly impressed by the new venue.

“I have been fortunate to make dozens of trips to Mexico over the years,” said Gonzalez, who previously traveled to Mexico City in 2013 as part of an Arizona trade mission. “I’ve seen firsthand how much fans here love the D-backs and we can’t wait to see them come out for our games in April.”

The series will mark the debut of the club’s newly designed “Los D-backs” uniforms, which will be worn during the second game against the Padres, while the D-backs will wear their home white uniform for Game 1. This will be the 12th trip to play games south of the border for the D-backs, more than any other team in Major League history.

“It is important for us to spend time in Mexico and immerse ourselves in the community,” said Durazo, a member of the D-backs' 2001 World Series team who resides in Hermosillo and advises Hall and the organization in Mexico. “Whether that is at the Hermosillo half-marathon this weekend, visiting little leagues around Sonora, hosting clinics along the border or playing games in the capital.”

Travel packages and tickets for both games are available at dbacks.com/MexicoSeries.