Fan Fest ups excitement level for D-backs in '20

If the turnout for the D-backs' annual Fan Fest on Saturday afternoon is any indication, Arizona fans are excited about what’s in store for their team in 2020. More than 60,000 tickets were claimed for Fan Fest, which was held at Chase Field. Fans got autographs, played catch on the

If the turnout for the D-backs' annual Fan Fest on Saturday afternoon is any indication, Arizona fans are excited about what’s in store for their team in 2020.

More than 60,000 tickets were claimed for Fan Fest, which was held at Chase Field. Fans got autographs, played catch on the field, toured the clubhouses and got to hear from their favorite players, as well as general manager Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo.

It wasn’t just current players who were there either. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, Luis Gonzalez and Mark Grace, all members of the 2001 World Series championship team, took part in a question-and-answer session along with former manager Bob Brenly.

There were also Q&A’s with current D-backs like Madison Bumgarner, Archie Bradley, Robbie Ray and others.

“For us to have had almost 60,000 pre-registered fans before this morning even came to be, we knew this was going to be one of our most popular ever,” D-backs team president/CEO Derrick Hall said. “By the turnout here, by all the enthusiasm here, the laughter and the good times, people are very excited about this franchise.”

That’s a wrap on #DbacksFanFest for 2020!



Thank you fans for an incredible day. You’re the best. 😁 pic.twitter.com/JHIvFY4TX1 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 15, 2020

And with good reason. The D-backs are coming off an 85-win season in 2019, and over the offseason, Hazen signed Bumgarner to a free-agent contract along with right fielder Cole Calhoun and relievers Junior Guerra and Hector Rondon.

To cap the offseason, Hazen swung a deal last month for Pirates center fielder Starling Marte.

“Hopefully there’s a level of excitement from the offseason,” Hazen said. “We’ve brought in a lot of really good players and I think this is a really good introduction to a lot of those players for the fans. It’s sort of the first sign that you’re getting back into baseball season again when you have fans in the ballpark.”

One of those fans called Hazen a “magician” for his work with the roster during a public question-and-answer session and said he’d buy a jersey with Hazen’s name on it if they sold them.

Now entering his fourth season as manager, Lovullo looks forward to Fan Fest each year.

“I think it’s a way for all of us to stop and get connected with the fans and the community, and people that support us,” Lovullo said. “We actually enjoy the day. it’s a way to break up the monotony of our work day here [at Salt River Fields] and get over and spend some quality time with some people that really believe in us.”

That belief is something that is felt by the players as well.

Bradley, who was selected by the D-backs in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft and is expected to be their closer in 2020, has enjoyed his experiences over the years at Fan Fest.

“It’s fun to see people who support you,” Bradley said. “I’ve kind of grown up out here so I really enjoy it. The people really seem to like me in Arizona and they’ve treated me well, and I like being able to go there and provide them an experience outside of just baseball.”

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.