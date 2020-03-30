D-backs top $1 million mark with donations

PHOENIX -- One week after making a $550,000 donation to assist those most vulnerable during the current national emergency, the D-backs on Monday announced they are donating an additional $500,000. “The needs in our community continue to grow, particularly in the healthcare industry and we feel it’s important to continue

PHOENIX -- One week after making a $550,000 donation to assist those most vulnerable during the current national emergency, the D-backs on Monday announced they are donating an additional $500,000.

“The needs in our community continue to grow, particularly in the healthcare industry and we feel it’s important to continue to give back to those heroes,” D-backs managing general partner Ken Kendrick said in a statement. “We can’t help but be inspired by those who are sacrificing so much right now to keep us all safe and we want to continue to inspire others during these unprecedented times.”

The initial donation was spread among numerous non-profit organizations whose focus is on emergency food supply and distribution as well as support for children of working healthcare professionals.

The latest donation will address those same needs, which continue to grow, as well as benefiting those in the medical/healthcare fields.

“We are fortunate to not only be in a position to continue to give back, but to be in touch regularly with those in the medical field who can help distribute these funds in a meaningful way,“ D-backs team president and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement. “Whether it is personal protective equipment, critical resources to support healthcare personnel or technology to provide virtual visits for those currently receiving care, we believe this money can make an immediate impact.”

The D-backs Foundation and the team will continue to monitor the situation in the event that additional assistance can be made available if necessary.

Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.