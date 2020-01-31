Inbox: How does Starling pickup impact Ketel?
PHOENIX -- Less than two weeks from now, D-backs pitchers and catchers will go through their first workout at Salt River Fields. This week started with the D-backs' front office completing a trade with the Pirates for center fielder Starling Marte and we thought we would wrap the week up
PHOENIX -- Less than two weeks from now, D-backs pitchers and catchers will go through their first workout at Salt River Fields.
This week started with the D-backs' front office completing a trade with the Pirates for center fielder
So does the pickup of Starling Marte now mean that
-- Pat T., Tempe, Ariz.
While Starling Marte will primarily be the center fielder, I think you will still see Ketel Marte out there, though not nearly as often as last year. For example, against tough left-handers, it would not surprise me to see Ketel play center with Starling moving to one of the corners to give left-handed hitters
From the current roster and free-agency acquisitions, how do you foresee the setup man and closer lineup on a nightly basis?
-- Elmer, Sydney, Australia
The competition for the setup roles will be interesting. I think you’ll see holdover
Is there any indication that
-- Aric, Tempe, Ariz.
I don’t see Ray getting moved at this point, though I always have to preface anything I say about this front office by saying you can never put anything past them. They seem content to go into the season with Ray and are not required to move him for budgetary reasons. GM Mike Hazen said that most of the heavy lifting on the roster was completed after the Marte trade so that’s another indication that Ray will be in the rotation come Opening Day.
Could you mention the rest of the rotation pitchers, alongside
-- Carlos, Scottsdale, Ariz.
With Ray not getting traded and the signing of Bumgarner, the D-backs have a lot of depth in their rotation. In addition to the two you mentioned,
So I’ve been a D-backs fan all my life (I’m 25) but never have made it to an Opening Day, I’m leaving in April to go into the PeaceCorps, so this is my last chance for a few years. When do tickets go on sale for Opening Day?
-- Nathaniel H., Phoenix
Single-game tickets go on sale Feb. 24, but you can register for a pre-sale opportunity.
Steve Gilbert has covered the D-backs for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGilbertMLB.