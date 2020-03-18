D-backs shift to Chase as spring facility closes

PHOENIX -- The D-backs moved their operations from Salt River Fields to Chase Field as of Wednesday afternoon for their 40-man roster players, according to general manager Mike Hazen. “We were notified today that Salt River Fields will be closing,” Hazen said. “We are going to be suspending operations there.”

Major League Baseball suspended activity this week in response to the coronavirus, which has turned into a global pandemic.

The D-backs will follow the same protocols at Chase Field that they had been following at Salt River -- not allowing more than four or five players at a time in the facility and mandating the players keep the required distance from one another.

Hazen said a plan was still being developed for the Minor Leaguers who had remained at Salt River Fields, either because they were rehabbing injuries, or were advised not to return to their home countries.

“We have to figure out a solution there, too,” Hazen said. “But we won’t be doing it at Salt River Fields anymore.”

One D-backs Minor Leaguer showed virus-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 last week, but that test came back negative.

Since that time no member of the organization has needed a test.

Hazen emphasized that public safety and the health of players have been forefront in the minds of general managers across baseball.

“Every conversation I’ve had with another GM in the last 10-14 days has been strictly around player health, safety, pressing topics in terms of logistics,” Hazen said. “There have been no baseball-related conversations.”

