Which D-backs players are impressing in camp?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- We’ve reached the halfway point of Spring Training. It’s been three weeks since D-backs pitchers and catchers reported for work and it’s three weeks until Opening Day.

So, it seemed like a good time to take an informal poll of some players to see which teammate had impressed them the most so far.

Some declined to name just one, while outfielder David Peralta insisted that everyone in the clubhouse had impressed him with their effort level this spring. Only one player, right-hander Zac Gallen, was named by more than one player.

Here’s what they had to say:

Zac Gallen, RHP

Gallen was acquired prior to the Trade Deadline in 2019, and he compiled a 2.89 ERA over eight starts. He was arguably the team’s best pitcher in the second half, and while he technically came to camp having to compete for a spot in the rotation, it would be a big upset if he wasn’t a starter when the season opens.

“I didn’t know much about him. I had heard he was up and saw him start once last year, but just his poise and ability to make pitches is impressive. He knows his stuff and what he can do so well. I really am looking forward to working more with him this year.” -- Stephen Vogt

“I really like how Zac Gallen has looked this spring. I love how he’s been going about it this spring. Watching his 'pens and catching his 'pens, the intent he has on every pitch, it’s just incredible. I think that’s going to translate in games and you’ve already seen it with his performance so far. I feel like it’s going to get him to that next level in his career.” -- Carson Kelly

Ketel Marte, 2B

Marte had a breakout 2019 season and he was rewarded for it with a fourth-place finish in the National League Most Valuable Player Award voting. What made Marte’s season even more remarkable was that he bounced between second base and center field, a position he had not played before in the big leagues. This year, with Starling Marte in center, Ketel Marte will primarily play second base.

“Easy answer, Ketel Marte. Just building off the year that he had last year. Nothing’s changed. He’s exactly the same guy as he was last year. Home run in his first at-bat this spring. His at-bats have been great. I’ve hit with him most days during BP and his sessions are great. He seems so convicted and locked into what he needs to do that it’s very easy and fun to watch.” -- Christian Walker

Junior Guerra, RHP

Guerra was signed by the D-backs in December after being non-tendered by the Brewers. He made 72 appearances for Milwaukee last season -- going 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA. Guerra is expected to be one of the D-backs' primary setup men this season.

“In the limited amount of time that I’ve been around him, I would say Junior Guerra. Just the way he shows up every day ready to work, his intensity, he’s brought some leadership especially to the bullpen guys. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do for us this year.” -- Nick Ahmed

Nick Ahmed, SS

Ahmed’s wizardry with the glove is well known. Last year, he won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award and just prior to Spring Training, he agreed to a four-year contract extension. In the first Cactus League game of the spring, Ahmed made two outstanding defensive plays.

“I feel like from Game 1, he was already making superstar plays. It was like he just picked up right where left off. I would say Ketel Marte is a close second.” -- Robbie Ray

Christian Walker, 1B

Walker replaced Paul Goldschmidt at first base in 2019 and the D-backs hardly missed a beat. In his first full season in the big leagues, Walker compiled an .825 OPS and was a finalist for a Gold Glove Award.

“I’ve been impressed with Christian Walker -- power, pop, good player, understands the game. Kevin Cron too has impressed me. Just his mentality about the game.” -- Kole Calhoun

Ben DeLuzio, OF

DeLuzio went undrafted out of Florida State, where he teamed with D-backs right-hander Luke Weaver. The club signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He reached Triple-A Reno in '19, and he was given a non-roster invite to Spring Training.

“I’m going to go with Ben DeLuzio. I’m going to give him a shoutout. Not because we were Florida State teammates, but just as a guy coming up in his first big league camp, just seen a lot of hard work out of him, a lot of determination in order to try and get out there and get better. He’s come into games late, but he’s been grinding it out, putting together some good at-bats and made some nice defensive plays. It’s good to see someone have that edge.” -- Luke Weaver

Madison Bumgarner, LHP

Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million free agent deal with the D-backs during the offseason after spending 11 years with the Giants. He will be the Opening Day starter and the D-backs are looking to him to be their ace.

“It may be a cliché answer, but I’m going to say Bumgarner, man. With the expectations that come with being a free-agent sign, and he’s the guy here he’s supposed to be our No. 1 head honcho here. And watching him work, watching him throw, watching the way he’s talked -- he’s been vocal about stuff. For me he’s done nothing but exceed the expectations I had from what I had heard and known about him.” -- Archie Bradley

Robbie Ray, LHP

Ray was the subject of trade rumors both at last season's Trade Deadline and again this past offseason. The southpaw, who will be a free agent at season’s end, reported to camp 15 pounds lighter than last September after making some adjustments in his diet.

“I think Robbie Ray has looked really good. I’ve seen him a couple of times in games, but I see him a lot during his bullpens and his stuff looks sharp. It looks like the ball is coming out of his hand really well. He kind of revamped some [mechanics] this offseason and I think it’s paying off for him.” -- Merrill Kelly