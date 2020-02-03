D-backs Spring Training FAQs, important dates

PHOENIX -- The end of the Super Bowl signals that the start of baseball is right around the corner. The D-backs will open their 23rd Spring Training and their 10th at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, when pitchers and catchers go through their

PHOENIX -- The end of the Super Bowl signals that the start of baseball is right around the corner. The D-backs will open their 23rd Spring Training and their 10th at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, when pitchers and catchers go through their first workouts.

There’s a lot of optimism in Arizona with the D-backs coming off an 85-win season and sporting new acquisitions like ace Madison Bumgarner and center fielder Starling Marte.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll need to know for the start of camp:

First pitchers and catchers workout

Wednesday, Feb. 12

First full-squad workout

Monday, Feb. 17

New faces to know

LHP Madison Bumgarner, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Hector Rondon, C Stephen Vogt, OF Kole Calhoun, OF Starling Marte

Top prospects to know

1B/OF Seth Beer (D-backs No. 4 prospect via MLB Pipeline), C Daulton Varsho (No. 5), RHP Jon Duplantier (No. 6), RHP J.B. Bukauskas (No. 10)

Where is the facility?

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is located at 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. (shared with the Rockies)

Can fans attend workouts?

Workouts are free and open to the public. Fans can park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.

First game

Saturday, Feb. 22, vs. the Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST

First TV game

Monday, March 2, vs. the Giants at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST (on FOX Sports Arizona)

One other notable game

Sunday, March 15, vs. the Cubs at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 1:10 p.m. MST

Last game in Arizona

Tuesday, March 24, vs. the White Sox at Chase Field, 12:40 p.m. MST

Opening Day date, time, opponent and location

Thursday, March 26, vs. the Braves at Chase Field, 7:10 p.m. MST

