Can Gallen lock up No. 5 starter role at camp?
PHOENIX -- As pitching injuries and ineffectiveness took their toll on the D-backs' starting rotation last year, Arizona dipped into every bit of its organizational pitching depth.
That’s worth keeping in mind, because with the signing of free-agent lefty Madison Bumgarner and the decision to hang onto Robbie Ray, the D-backs have more starting pitchers than they have spots in the rotation.
It's a good problem to have, and while there could be a battle for the No. 5 spot, keep an eye on what happens to those who don’t make the rotation. Who will shift to the bullpen, and who will end up as insurance in the Triple-A Reno rotation?
After Bumgarner and Ray, right-handers Luke Weaver -- provided he’s healthy -- and Mike Leake figure to have spots sewn up heading into camp.
In eight starts for the D-backs, Gallen posted a 2.89 ERA, and at times, he was dominant. He held the Phillies to one hit over five innings in his Arizona debut on Aug. 7, and he allowed just one hit to the Padres over seven innings on Sept. 4.
“Of course I would have to say that he's going to get some very, very strong consideration, considering that he came on board and pitched some really big games for us,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.
Gallen posted a 2.5 WAR, per Baseball-Reference, including his time with the Marlins -- just narrowly behind the 2.8 bWAR posted by Bumgarner last year.
Then there’s Young, another rookie, who was pressed into service at the big league level last year. In 17 games (15 starts) he had a 3.56 ERA and a 125 ERA+.
Young started 2019 in the Triple-A Reno bullpen in part because the organization wanted to give him a couple of different avenues to reach the big leagues. With his experience relieving, the 26-year-old could be shifted to the bullpen if he doesn’t make the rotation, which would give Arizona a second lefty to go along with Andrew Chafin.
While Gallen is certainly a frontrunner, the D-backs will no doubt continue to emphasize that there’s going to be plenty of competition. That’s an organizational philosophy they have hammered home under Lovullo, who believes that it brings out the best in players.
“We're seven, eight, nine deep, and all those guys are going to get some strong consideration,” Lovullo said. “And they're going to be told where they stand when they come to Spring Training. I know that they're going to be ready to go, ready for the challenge.”
