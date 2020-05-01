Go crazy, folks! This baseball dad sure did
These are tough times. There's a host of difficult and tragic news out there. But in the midst of all that, there are also some pretty great moments. One of them is when Cory Willig's son, Ash, hit his first home run over the fence. Willig is a former independent
Willig is a former independent league ballplayer himself. He posted a video of the homer on his Instagram page. Willig has been working with his son over the past month, when they've been stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And when young Ash finally launched one over the wall, Cory went absolutely nuts, as was appropriate after the milestone.
May 1st, 2020 will forever be remembered in our memory banks! For those who have been following Ash and his baseball journey thus far you know what has gone into this moment! HE DID IT!!!! Homerun over the fence! Pretty legit shot too! All those times in front of our house this past month paid off! So proud of you son! Next goal is the ⚾️! Looking forward to that 2021 season! Also had to rock his new Ronald Acuna jersey! It's so good to be back!!!! #thankful #baseballlife #loveofthegame #asherthomas #fatherandson #firsthomerun #sctop10 @littlebigs_ @platecrate thank you for all of the support! @ronaldacunajr13 #ronaldacuñajr @braves #gobraves #northgwinnett #bulldogs #4yearsold #sandlottotheshow @mlbnetwork @mlbcut4 #mlb @mlb @sportscenter @maruccisports #marucci
It's the epitome of a father-son baseball moment. And it's something uplifting in a time when we need to be uplifted.
If Jack Buck was calling the homer, he might've said, "Go crazy, Dad! Go crazy!"
