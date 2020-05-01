Go crazy, folks! This baseball dad sure did

These are tough times. There's a host of difficult and tragic news out there. But in the midst of all that, there are also some pretty great moments. One of them is when Cory Willig's son, Ash, hit his first home run over the fence. Willig is a former independent

These are tough times. There's a host of difficult and tragic news out there. But in the midst of all that, there are also some pretty great moments. One of them is when Cory Willig's son, Ash, hit his first home run over the fence.

Willig is a former independent league ballplayer himself. He posted a video of the homer on his Instagram page. Willig has been working with his son over the past month, when they've been stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And when young Ash finally launched one over the wall, Cory went absolutely nuts, as was appropriate after the milestone.

It's the epitome of a father-son baseball moment. And it's something uplifting in a time when we need to be uplifted.

If Jack Buck was calling the homer, he might've said, "Go crazy, Dad! Go crazy!"