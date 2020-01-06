Nats, reliever Hudson reach 2-year deal (source)

The Nationals continued to bolster their bullpen on Monday by agreeing with postseason hero Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, also includes $1 million in incentives based on games finished. The

So all of a sudden, a weakness in 2019 is beginning to have the makeup of a strength for Washington in ’20.

The agreement is the latest in a string of recent additions. Those moves could indicate that the club has decided to reallocate money that might have otherwise gone to free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson. Will Harris , who was signed to a three-year deal on Friday, and Hudson have the makings of a strong bridge to the ninth inning, where Sean Doolittle would take the ball as the presumptive closer.

All three hope to right the ills of a bullpen that finished last in ERA (5.68) and second-to-last in blown saves (29) last season despite throwing the fewest innings.

And the Nationals know what they get in re-signing Hudson, who earned his way into the hearts of fans last year quickly. Before he solidified the World Series crown with a strikeout of Michael Brantley, the Trade Deadline acquisition from the Blue Jays pitched to a 1.44 ERA in 25 regular-season innings. Labeled the team’s fireman, he left 85.1% of inherited runners on base with Washington last year.

Hudson also became the team’s closer for a segment of the season when Doolittle went down with a right knee injury, a role he lamented but thrived in. All this came after the right-hander was released by the Angels in Spring Training and eventually found a home by throwing the last strike of the World Series.

If things go right -- the back end of Washington's bullpen holds up its end of the bargain, Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero take steps forward, if Hunter Strickland and Roenis Elías prove productive -- the Nats could not only have improved their bullpen but have assembled one of the more fruitful ‘pens in the National League that, as it stands now, looks like this:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Will Harris

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP Tanner Rainey

LHP Roenis Elías

RHP Wander Suero

RHP Hunter Strickland

A battle among RHPs Erick Fedde, Joe Ross, Austin Voth, Javy Guerra, Kyle Finnegan