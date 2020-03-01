Injury update: No elbow damage for Jefferies

LAS VEGAS -- The A’s can breathe a sigh of relief after learning the MRI results for pitching prospect Daulton Jefferies showed no damage to his elbow. Jefferies, the A’s No. 12 prospect and top right-hander, per MLB Pipeline, departed a Cactus League appearance against the Brewers on Feb. 24

Jefferies, the A’s No. 12 prospect and top right-hander, per MLB Pipeline, departed a Cactus League appearance against the Brewers on Feb. 24 after feeling his arm cramp up following a pitch. The initial fear was a potential elbow injury, something Jefferies has a history with, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017. But the MRI revealed only a strain in his upper biceps.

“It shows nothing in the elbow. There’s a little strain in his upper bicep,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “The worry was if it was a little bit lower and had something to do with the elbow, which it does not.”

The A's won't have a timetable for a return to throwing until Jefferies visits with orthopedic specialist Doug Freedberg Monday in Scottsdale.

Jefferies, 24, is coming off a superb 2019 campaign that earned him Oakland’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award from MLB Pipeline. The righty went 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and put together a gaudy strikeout-to-walk ratio with 93 punchouts and just nine walks over 79 innings combined at Class A Advanced Stockton and Double-A Midland.

Knocking on the door of a big league callup, he’ll likely begin the regular season in the starting rotation at Triple-A Las Vegas.