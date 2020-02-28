Notes: Limiting 'pen walks; prospect gets degree

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- There are 32 pitchers on the Nationals’ Spring Training roster and only so many chances on the mound among them. As the starters begin to increase their innings in preparation for the regular season (Max Scherzer threw three frames on Thursday), throwing opportunities will be

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- There are 32 pitchers on the Nationals’ Spring Training roster and only so many chances on the mound among them. As the starters begin to increase their innings in preparation for the regular season ( Max Scherzer threw three frames on Thursday), throwing opportunities will be at a premium across the bullpen.

So what will the Nats watch for with a smaller sample size of playing time to evaluate? A pitcher’s approach can make an impression.

“We definitely believe in throwing strikes here,” manager Dave Martinez said prior to the Nationals’ 8-1 loss to the Rays on Friday. “One thing that we’re harping on this year is getting ahead of hitters, finishing hitters early. We talk a lot, especially with our starters, how we’re impressed by the 'four.' Their mindset is to get hitters out in four pitches or less. We’re trying to do that with our bullpen, not trying to dig holes for themselves.”

Martinez has emphasized to the pitchers the importance of limiting leadoff and two-out walks. Last season, Washington’s bullpen ranked 15th among all teams with an overall 9.8 percent walk rate. The relievers had an 8.7 percent walk rate against leadoff batters (18th in MLB) and a 10.3 percent walk rate with two outs (14th in MLB). As a complete pitching staff, the Nats ranked 23rd in baseball with a 10.1 percent two-out walk rate.

To Martinez, it’s not about throwing a flawless pitch but, rather, avoiding walk-inducing situations.

“[Sam] Freeman was a perfect example of that [Thursday],” Martinez said. “He goes 3-2, two outs, and he throws a fastball. A guy hits a line drive, it’s an out. He comes in and I just asked him, ‘What were you trying to do out there?’ He said, ‘I was trying to throw the ball right down the middle, let him hit it.’

“Perfect. That’s what we’re looking for. … They’re starting to understand that little things like that matter.”

Prospect Braymer gets scholarly

Before Ben Braymer hit the field, he hit the books. As the lefty worked his way up the Minor League ranks to Triple-A Fresno last season, he also worked toward his college degree via online courses from Auburn University.

In December, Braymer accomplished the academic feat by completing his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with focuses on psychology and sport coaching. That even included a geology course with a lab -- a different kind of diamond.

“It just didn’t really come naturally to me,” Braymer said. “I was able to get through it, and I think I got a B.”

Braymer, 25, was drafted by the Nationals in the 18th round of the 2016 Draft. After that, he began to “chip away” at his degree, trying to cram a month’s worth of work in the span of a week.

There are so many things that go on behind the scenes during Spring Training when the players aren’t in the game. Ben Braymer working on bunting is a good example of that. #Nationals pic.twitter.com/uddD42BRE9 — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) February 28, 2020

How did he manage to do that and continue improving in baseball? Braymer is an early bird who made sure to get in a few hours of schoolwork (after a cup of coffee) before heading to the park.

“It didn’t take away from my baseball preparation at all,” Braymer said. “Honestly, I think it helped me just to stay busy. … It ended up meaning a lot. It was really worth it.”

Braymer was ranked as the Nats' No. 14 prospect in 2019, per MLB Pipeline. The club selected his contract in November, and he was added to its 40-man roster for Spring Training. Braymar has appeared in one game in Florida, throwing 1 2/3 innings with three hits, one strikeout, one run and a 5.40 ERA. He has appeared in just 13 games at the Triple-A level, and he is likely to continue to develop in the Minors.

